Things to do

Saffron Walden Mayoress Michelle Porch with Clive Downes, who won first place in both Monochrome Prints and Portrait/People Images categories - Credit: Saffron Walden Camera Club

Saffron Walden Town Council's Mayoress, Michelle Porch, has presented certificates and trophies to winners at Saffron Walden Camera Club.

Category winners were Clive Downes (monochrome prints and portraits), Martin Goddard (colour prints and creative images) and Lynne Blount (digital images and portfolios).

Bling by Clive Downes won first place for Monochrome Prints at the Saffron Walden Camera Club competition - Credit: Clive Downes

Saffron Walden Mayoress Michelle Porch with Martin Goddard who won first place in both Colour Prints and Creative Images - Credit: Saffron Walden Camera Club

Saffron Walden Town Council's Mayoress, Michelle Porch, with the winners of Saffron Walden Camera Club’s annual exhibition. From left Malcolm Brown, Clive Downes, Dominic Davey, Michelle Porch, Martin Goddard, Jonathan Easthope, Philip Earl - Credit: Saffron Walden Camera Club

The Camera Club’s annual exhibition of photographs can be viewed on the upper level of Saffron Walden Library until February 26.

The exhibition is a selection from members’ entries to the club’s annual competition, including those placed or commended by an independent judge.

Acer Leaves by Lynne Blount was awarded second place in the Digital Images section, Saffron Walden Camera Club - Credit: Lynne Blount

Luna by Martin Goddard which was entered into the Colour Prints category at Saffron Walden Camera Club - Credit: Martin Goddard

Smiling Frog by Philip Earl was awarded Highly Commended within the Digital Images category, Saffron Walden Camera Club - Credit: Philip Earl

Shadows of the Past at Audley End by Malcolm Brown was entered into the Monochrome Prints category, Saffron Walden Camera Club - Credit: Malcolm Brown

Muker Meadows by Jonathan Easthope was awarded third place in the Colour Prints category, Saffron Walden Camera Club - Credit: Jonathan Easthope

Saffron Walden Camera Club started in 1981, meets fortnightly on Friday evenings, and caters for photographers of all abilities, interests and ages.

Throughout 2020 and 2021 the club has managed to sustain its programme using zoom and outdoor activities and this year we have been running photographic themes, with lectures, photography trips and workshops.

The club’s website at www.saffronwaldencc.co.uk contains galleries of competition entries, members’ images and information.





READ MORE:

The winners of Imaging Saffron Walden 2021, organised by Saffron Walden Camera Club and the Saffron Walden Initiative

Saffron Walden Camera Club's 2021 competition winners

Delighted Walden photography winner unveils her new business