Prizes for showstopping images at Saffron Walden Camera Club
- Credit: Saffron Walden Camera Club
Saffron Walden Town Council's Mayoress, Michelle Porch, has presented certificates and trophies to winners at Saffron Walden Camera Club.
Category winners were Clive Downes (monochrome prints and portraits), Martin Goddard (colour prints and creative images) and Lynne Blount (digital images and portfolios).
The Camera Club’s annual exhibition of photographs can be viewed on the upper level of Saffron Walden Library until February 26.
The exhibition is a selection from members’ entries to the club’s annual competition, including those placed or commended by an independent judge.
Saffron Walden Camera Club started in 1981, meets fortnightly on Friday evenings, and caters for photographers of all abilities, interests and ages.
Throughout 2020 and 2021 the club has managed to sustain its programme using zoom and outdoor activities and this year we have been running photographic themes, with lectures, photography trips and workshops.
The club’s website at www.saffronwaldencc.co.uk contains galleries of competition entries, members’ images and information.
READ MORE:
The winners of Imaging Saffron Walden 2021, organised by Saffron Walden Camera Club and the Saffron Walden Initiative
Saffron Walden Camera Club's 2021 competition winners
Delighted Walden photography winner unveils her new business