Bumper weekend of Christmas events set for Saffron Walden

Santa will be back in the Market Square on Friday, November 19 and Sunday, November 21 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden will kick-off its Christmas season with a lights switch-on this Friday (November 19) and a "Fair in the Square" on Sunday.

Festivities are set to begin with live music, food and drink stalls, and a free Santa's Grotto at 3.30pm on Friday.

The main event will feature a Lantern Parade, which leaves St Mary's Church at 5.30pm, followed by the lights switch-on in the Market Square at 6pm.

Sunday's "Fair in the Square" will feature a Christmas Market in the town centre all day.

Mayor of Saffron Walden Councillor Richard Porch said: "The town comes into its own at Christmas and I'm delighted we can celebrate that together.

"Thank you to all the children and Town Hall helpers who have made the lanterns ahead of Friday's events."

Along with market road closures, High Street and Church Street will be shut to vehicles between 5.30pm and 5.55pm on Friday.