In pictures: Fun at Walden's Dance in the Square 2021

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 4:32 PM August 31, 2021   
Miss Disco headlining at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, Essex, August 2021

Miss Disco headlining at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden came alive for the 18th Dance in the Square, a free event organised by Saffron Walden Initiative, on Saturday.

The crowd enjoyed performances from headliners Miss Disco supported by Moonshine Coyote.  

Organiser Jacqui Portway said: “We are delighted that the Initiative was able to put on a free performance for the community with such great bands.

"This was thanks to the generosity of the public with the bucket collection plus grants and sponsorship."

Jacqui said volunteers had prepared the Square then cleared away everything at the end.

She added: "It was definitely a night to remember.”

A spokesperson for Miss Disco said: “We couldn’t have dreamt a more perfect evening for our first gig in 574 days!

"We were truly blown away by the reaction we received from the crowd – a sea of people all singing and dancing.

"They made it such a very special night for us.

"Huge thanks to event organiser Jacqui Portway, Keith Churchward and Terry Frostick from the Town Council, and all the volunteers who worked so hard to make the event happen. They all deserve medals!”

Grants and sponsorship came from Frank Riccio Hairdressing, InXpress Cambridge, Saffron Building Society, Saffron Walden Town Council, Stansted Airport Passenger Community Fund and Uttlesford District Council.

Organisers also wish to thank Andrew Green, Martin and Rosie Porter, Henry Rowe, Cindy Whife, Saffron Walden Market Traders, Ambulance Solutions, Barclays Bank, Audley Ice Cream, Boho Kitchen, Crystal Waters, Giggly Pig, King’s Arms, Toast & Cheese and the volunteers for their work.

Pictures from Dance in the Square 2021, Saffron Walden:

Woman singing into microphone on stage, pink wig, Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, Essex, August 2021

The lead of headline band Miss Disco at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Members of headline act Miss Disco entertaining the crowd at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden

Members of Miss Disco entertaining the crowd at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Members of Miss Disco entertaining the crowd at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, Essex August 2021

Members of Miss Disco entertaining the crowd at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Headline act Miss Disco entertaining the crowd at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, Essex

Headline act Miss Disco entertaining the crowd at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Miss Disco headlining at Saffron Walden's Dance in the Square, August 2021, Essex

Miss Disco headlining at Saffron Walden's Dance in the Square - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two people dancing at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden 2021, Essex

Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

A group having fun at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, Essex, 2021

A group having fun at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

The band Moonshine Coyote at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, Essex 2021

Moonshine Coyote at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two people having fun at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, Essex 2021

Having fun at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

People at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, Essex, August 2021

Fun at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

A young person on a man's shoulders, Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, Essex, August 2021

Having fun a Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Three youngsters smiling at Fun at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, Essex, August 2021

Fun at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

A group in the audience at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, Essex, August 2021

Having fun at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, August 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

People dancing and singing at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, August 2021

Dancing and singing at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Group at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, Essex, August 2021

Fun at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

A shot of the audience looking towards the stage for Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, Essex

Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

The crowd at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, Essex, August 2021

The crowd at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Participants at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, which had a food festival and bar as well as dancing

Participants at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, which had a food festival and bar as well as dancing - Credit: Saffron Photo

A food festival and bar at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, Essex 2021

A food festival and bar at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo


