Saffron Walden Reporter > Things to do

Flower Club's afternoon tea celebration

Logo Icon

Saffron Walden and District Flower Club

Published: 2:41 PM August 29, 2021   
Saffron Walden and District Flower Club members with their afternoon tea

Saffron Walden and District Flower Club met for the first time since the lifting of the Covid restrictions and had an afternoon tea.

It was hosted in the garden room of one of the members and the participants enjoyed much chat and many cakes!

Monthly meetings at Abbey Lane Church Hall resume on Thursday, September 16 at 1.30pm for 2pm and then  continue every third Thursday of the month.

Everyone is welcome!

You don’t have to be able to arrange flowers or know the names of them to get involved. All that is necessary is to enjoy flowers!

