In pictures: Successful return of Walden's Late Night Christmas Shopping

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 3:03 PM December 6, 2021
Charity stalls and shoppers on King Street, Saffron Walden, for the late night Christmas shopping event

Charity stalls on King Street, Saffron Walden, taking part in Saffron Walden Initiative's late night Christmas shopping event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden Initiative's late night Christmas shopping on Friday included stalls along King Street and music from buskers and other musicians.

Many shops and businesses including the market in the Square also stayed open to welcome customers.

Patrick Hawke-Smith, who helped organise the charity stalls, said: “It was wonderful to welcome back Late Night Shopping.

"The charities and community groups which took part raised the spirits with their festive fun and games, food and drink, and advice and awareness.

"Their services are needed more than ever, so it was great to have the chance to promote them."

Jacqui Portway of Saffron Walden Initiative organised the musicians, and Saffron Walden Town Council's team also gave their support.
 
Saffron Walden Initiative is run by a steering group of local residents who are passionate about making the town a better place for visitors and residents alike.

A group of young people clustered around a stall with adults assisting, King Street, Saffron Walden, Essex

Late Night Shopping 2021 on King Street, Saffron Walden organised by Saffron Walden Initiative - Credit: Peter Riding

Man cooking hotdogs for Saffron Walden Inititiave's late night Christmas shopping event 2021, Saffron Walden, Essex

Saffron Walden Initiative's late night shopping event included food and drink options as well as gifts - Credit: Peter Riding

Four women behind a charity stall, King Street, Saffron Walden, Essex

One of the stalls taking part in Saffron Walden Initiative's December 2021 late night shopping event - Credit: Peter Riding

People taking part in Saffron Walden Initiative's Late Night Shopping event, December 2021

People taking part in Saffron Walden Initiative's Late Night Shopping event, December 2021 - Credit: Peter Riding

Stall with the words Home start, adults and children in the shot, Saffron Walden, Essex

The Home Start stall was one of those taking part in Saffron Walden Initiative's Late Night Shopping event - Credit: Peter Riding

One of the stalls taking part in Saffron Walden Initiative's December 2021 late night shopping event

One of the stalls taking part in Saffron Walden Initiative's December 2021 late night shopping event - Credit: Peter Riding

One of the stalls taking part in Saffron Walden Initiative's December 2021 late night shopping event

One of the stalls taking part in Saffron Walden Initiative's December 2021 late night shopping event - Credit: Peter Riding

Musicians entertaining the crowds at Saffron Walden Initiative's late night shopping event, watched by the mayor

Musicians entertained the crowds at Saffron Walden Initiative's late night shopping event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Musicians entertained late night Christmas shoppers in Saffron Walden 

Musicians entertained late night Christmas shoppers in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Hot food being cooked outside, Saffron Walden, Essex

Shoppers also had food options during the Saffron Walden Initiative late night Christmas shopping event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Charity stall, shoppers, King Street, Saffron Walden, Essex

Charity stalls on King Street, Saffron Walden for Saffron Walden Initiative's late night Christmas shopping event, December 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden's Market Square with stalls, the Christmas tree, and lights, December 2021

Saffron Walden's Market Square, December 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Stalls, shoppers, December 2021, Saffron Walden, Essex

Stalls in Saffron Walden's Market Square were also open for Saffron Walden Initiative's Late Night Shopping, December 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two members of Essex Police, Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch, at a late night shopping event

Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch with members of Essex Police at the Saffron Walden Initiative's late night Christmas shopping event, which was supported by other businesses and the market - Credit: Saffron Photo

Woman in panto costume, Saffron Walden Market Square

Panto cast members were at the Saffron Walden Initiative late night Christmas shopping event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Women, wearing masks, taking part in Friday's late night shopping in Saffron Walden, Essex

Stall holders in the Market Square also took part in Friday's late night shopping in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Children and an adult looking into the window of a toy shop, Saffron Walden, December 2021

Delight at Saffron Walden's shop windows - Credit: Saffron Photo

Members of the public, stallholders, inside Town Hall, Saffron Walden, Essex

The Emporium gift and craft fair at the Town Hall, Saffron Walden, welcomed Christmas shoppers - Credit: Saffron Photo



