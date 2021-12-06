Things to do

Charity stalls on King Street, Saffron Walden, taking part in Saffron Walden Initiative's late night Christmas shopping event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden Initiative's late night Christmas shopping on Friday included stalls along King Street and music from buskers and other musicians.

Many shops and businesses including the market in the Square also stayed open to welcome customers.

Patrick Hawke-Smith, who helped organise the charity stalls, said: “It was wonderful to welcome back Late Night Shopping.

"The charities and community groups which took part raised the spirits with their festive fun and games, food and drink, and advice and awareness.

"Their services are needed more than ever, so it was great to have the chance to promote them."

Jacqui Portway of Saffron Walden Initiative organised the musicians, and Saffron Walden Town Council's team also gave their support.



Saffron Walden Initiative is run by a steering group of local residents who are passionate about making the town a better place for visitors and residents alike.

Late Night Shopping 2021 on King Street, Saffron Walden organised by Saffron Walden Initiative - Credit: Peter Riding

Saffron Walden Initiative's late night shopping event included food and drink options as well as gifts - Credit: Peter Riding

One of the stalls taking part in Saffron Walden Initiative's December 2021 late night shopping event - Credit: Peter Riding

People taking part in Saffron Walden Initiative's Late Night Shopping event, December 2021 - Credit: Peter Riding

The Home Start stall was one of those taking part in Saffron Walden Initiative's Late Night Shopping event - Credit: Peter Riding

One of the stalls taking part in Saffron Walden Initiative's December 2021 late night shopping event - Credit: Peter Riding

One of the stalls taking part in Saffron Walden Initiative's December 2021 late night shopping event - Credit: Peter Riding

Musicians entertained the crowds at Saffron Walden Initiative's late night shopping event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Musicians entertained late night Christmas shoppers in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Shoppers also had food options during the Saffron Walden Initiative late night Christmas shopping event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Charity stalls on King Street, Saffron Walden for Saffron Walden Initiative's late night Christmas shopping event, December 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden's Market Square, December 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Stalls in Saffron Walden's Market Square were also open for Saffron Walden Initiative's Late Night Shopping, December 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch with members of Essex Police at the Saffron Walden Initiative's late night Christmas shopping event, which was supported by other businesses and the market - Credit: Saffron Photo

Panto cast members were at the Saffron Walden Initiative late night Christmas shopping event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Stall holders in the Market Square also took part in Friday's late night shopping in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Delight at Saffron Walden's shop windows - Credit: Saffron Photo

The Emporium gift and craft fair at the Town Hall, Saffron Walden, welcomed Christmas shoppers - Credit: Saffron Photo







