Big BBQ is first time in months for society members to get together

Logo Icon

Saffron Walden Mencap Society

Published: 7:00 AM August 12, 2021   
Saffron Walden Mencap Society at their BIG BBQ at Finchingfield Camping and Lavender Farm, Essex

Saffron Walden Mencap Society at Finchingfield Camping and Lavender Farm - Credit: Saffron Walden Mencap Society

Saffron Walden Mencap Society members got together for a BIG BBQ, the first meeting in months.

A highlight of the day at Finchingfield Camping and Lavender Farm was making flower headbands, posies and garlands, using materials generously donated by florist Claire Baker from Braintree, wild flowers and lavender.

The group of over 50 members, carers and volunteers was entertained by Super Cooper (alias John Byatt) with his magic acts and humour, and there was also food and soft drinks.

Members mostly enjoyed chatting and being all together for the first time in many months.

At the very end, the heavens opened and everyone got wet, but even this dousing did not spoil a great day out, and a repeat could be on the cards for next year.

Saffron Walden News
Braintree News

