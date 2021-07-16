Saffron Walden Motor Show set for 2021 return
Saffron Walden Motor Show will return in August.
This year, the show will see traction engines and vintage cars pull up on the Common in aid of the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust.
Organiser Roger Abbot said he is excited for the event, which will run from 10am until 5pm on Sunday, August 8.
Roger said: "This is something we've run for a few years.
"I do it for charity, but there's a real interest in old motors here in Essex."
For the first time, traction engines will be included in the show to celebrate Essex's agricultural heritage.
Roger said: "I found out there is still a lot of interest in traction engines here, which ought to be celebrated."
This year, exhibitors are raising money for the air ambulance, which recently opened a new base and visitor centre in North Weald, near Harlow.
