News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Things to do

Saffron Walden Motor Show set for 2021 return

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 4:38 PM July 16, 2021   
Visitors admire the vintage cars at the show

Visitors admire the vintage cars at the show - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Motor Show will return in August.

This year, the show will see traction engines and vintage cars pull up on the Common in aid of the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust.

A red helicopter with a camera on the front parked in front of a hangar: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance

EHAAT recently opened a new base and visitor centre in North Weald, near Harlow - Credit: Supplied by Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Organiser Roger Abbot said he is excited for the event, which will run from 10am until 5pm on Sunday, August 8.

Roger said: "This is something we've run for a few years.

"I do it for charity, but there's a real interest in old motors here in Essex."

You may also want to watch:

For the first time, traction engines will be included in the show to celebrate Essex's agricultural heritage.

Roger said: "I found out there is still a lot of interest in traction engines here, which ought to be celebrated."

This year, exhibitors are raising money for the air ambulance, which recently opened a new base and visitor centre in North Weald, near Harlow.

Most Read

  1. 1 Thaxted flash flooding the 'worst in 30 years', says councillor
  2. 2 Saffron Walden named best place to live in Essex by Muddy Stilettos
  3. 3 Major lorry fire shuts M11 for 10 hours
  1. 4 Stolen Land Rover drives onto train tracks in high-speed police chase
  2. 5 Former Iron Maiden guitarist to front concert on the Common
  3. 6 Lamborghini v Ferrari at Petrolheadonism.Club's Supercar Sunday event at The Warren Estate in Essex
  4. 7 Saffron Walden gets set for a return to a post-pandemic normal
  5. 8 More solar farms and battery storage facility proposed for agricultural land
  6. 9 F9: Vin Diesel's Fast & Furious 9 suffers 'badly from franchise fatigue'
  7. 10 How Saffron Walden reacted to England's Euro 2020 defeat
Events
Charity News
Essex and Herts Air Ambulance
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An oil tanker toppled over at Little Chesterford, Essex

Tanker overturns spilling diesel onto the B184 Walden Road

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Uttlesford District Council Offices

Planning and Development

Proposal for more 'open' planning process in Uttlesford outlined

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Olly Murs is set to play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses on July 30.

Music

Troublemaker star Olly Murs looks ahead to his Newmarket Nights concert

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust in Harlow saw record numbers in A&E for June.

Lockdown Easing

Health bosses call for rethink on relaxing Covid restrictions as patient...

Piers Meyler Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon