Previous Come Together workshops and sharing’s. Come Together is a Saffron Hall Trust project - Credit: Saffron Hall Trust

Members of the community are being invited to a Come Together open evening.

The group works with musicians, poets and theatre-makers, shares stories and makes friends. Participants range from age 14 upwards.

They will explore some of the stories they have uncovered over the last couple of months and be sharing some of the things they have been creating.

There will be an option to take part, and a chance to chat over tea and biscuits and hear about their plans for the coming year.

The open evening on Friday, November 26 runs from 7pm to 9pm at the Friends Meeting House, High Street, Saffron Walden. The sessions will restart in January 2022. No previous experience is required to join.

You may also want to watch:

Come Together is a Saffron Hall Trust project supported by Uttlesford District Council and Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions initiative.

See www.saffronhall.com or call on 01779 588 545 for more information.