Alice Bromell to celebrate debut poetry collection with recital in Saffron Walden

Will Durrant

Published: 4:12 PM February 7, 2022
Alice Bromell, a poet from Great Chesterford near Saffron Walden

Alice Bromell, 21, will share her poetry at a recital at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden on Wednesday, February 16 - Credit: Alice Bromell

A Great Chesterford poet who battled anorexia will share her experiences at a recital in Saffron Walden.

Alice Bromell, 21, will be joined by Stagecoach actors at her recital in Fairycroft House, Audley Road from 6.30pm on Wednesday, February 16.

Actors will read poems from her debut poetry collection entitled The girl who decided to go for it and a radio play called ALICE.

The collection features poems about Alice's experience with anorexia, and how her friends "shone a light" in challenging times.

She said: "I write to release the thoughts and feelings I am otherwise bottling up.

"When I’m feeling raw with emotion, I spill them into poems and the thing that was two minutes ago so overwhelming suddenly becomes tolerable."

Creative Walden, the event's organiser, promises an evening of "hopeful" poetry, "sprinkled with great affection for those who have travelled a similar path in life."

The event, entitled "It's just a bit of pasta, darling", is free of charge.

If you are affected by the issues raised here, contact Beat - a UK Eating Disorder charity - on 0808 801 0677 or online: https://www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk/

