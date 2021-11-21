The Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra will be paying tribute to our NHS heroes at a concert next weekend.

The theme of the orchestra's Saffron Hall show on Saturday, November 27 is 'Heroes' and the performance will be supporting The Princess Alexandra Hospital Charity.

The Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra - Credit: Saffron Walden Orchestral Society

The programme starts with a new commission and world premiere composed by Jacob Bride, titled Der Trommler.

It is a dramatic overture inspired by Michael Sandie’s huge ominous and foreboding bronze sculpture of a drummer, which was cast in 1987 and is exhibited in the Tate Art Gallery in London.

Local pianist Stephen Smithers, a former pupil at Bishop’s Stortford College, joins the orchestra to play Sergei Rachmaninov’s 2nd piano concerto.

Pianist Stephen Smithers - Credit: Supplied by Saffron Walden Orchestral Society

Stephen has given numerous performances locally and in the Nottingham area while studying at the university.

Rachmaninov’s 2nd piano concerto established him as a concerto composer, and has made numerous appearances in films including David Lean's Brief Encounter (1945) and Clint Eastwood's Hereafter (2010).

It continues to be one of Rachmaninov’s most endearing and popular pieces.

Philip Glass’ fascinating Heroes Symphony closes this concert.

Its six movements are symphonic reworkings of themes of the album 'Heroes' by David Bowie, and former Roxy Music member Brian Eno, which was released in 1977.

The concert in Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, is also remembering local NHS Heroes and fundraising for Harlow's Princess Alexandra Hospital Charity.

It starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £20 and £17 adults, and £5 under 25s.

Tickets are available from Saffron Hall box office on 0845 548 7650 or can be bought online at www.saffronhall.com.

The Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra presents a concert to remember Heroes at Saffron Hall on Saturday, November 27. - Credit: Saffron Walden Orchestral Society

The Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra (SWSO) is a community orchestra formed of both professional and amateur players based in and around Saffron Walden, including North West Essex, Suffolk, Cambridge and East Hertfordshire areas.

It is run by the Saffron Walden Orchestral Society, which also runs the Saffron Walden Children’s Orchestra.

This includes children’s orchestra courses for young beginners in the school holidays.

Further information is available at www.saffronsymphony.org