



A walking tour with author Hannah Jane Walker returns this month, exploring the radical women of Saffron Walden.

Each walk starts at Saffron Walden Museum, and then walks to sites to learn a little about the woman in question and explore their identity and try to bring them to life through simple accessible creative writing exercises. No experience of creative writing is necessary.

Each walk covers roughly 4K on pavements and runs from 10am to 12.30pm on Thursday February 17 and again on Saturday February 19.





The walks are part of the Snapping the Stiletto Project: Campaigning for Equality.

This is a free event, though standard admission charges still apply to the museum.

Hannah Jane Walker said: "I grew up in Saffron Walden and have returned to live here to raise a family. I know quite a few stories about historical male figures of Saffron Walden, but I barely knew anything about historical women of Saffron Walden.

"I was delighted to be asked to take part in this project. I have chosen to focus on radical women of Saffron Walden.

"Turns out, Saffron Walden has a surprisingly radical history, a town for a long time of diversity and tolerance.

"I have found out lots of fascinating information about women who have lived and worked here and I have woven their stories together into a walking tour. I cannot wait to share what I have found out. I’m really looking forward to meeting people who want to come on the walk."

Jenny Oxley, the Collections Officer (Human History) at Saffron Walden Museum said: “This is a great opportunity to share more diverse stories about people who lived and worked locally, which are empowering and inspirational.”

Book tickets online via https://saffron-walden-museum.arttickets.org.uk/ or phone or email the museum on 01799 510333 or museum@uttlesford.gov.uk