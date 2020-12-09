Saffron Screen reopens with family films, plays and concerts
- Credit: Saffron Screen/ National Theatre
Saffron Screen reopens this weekend with films, plays and concerts for the family.
The film Mank (12A) is being screened on Friday (December 11) and Sunday (December 13), both at 7.30pm.
The cast includes Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried and is about Herman J Mankiewicz who works with Orson Welles to finish screenplay Citizen Kane.
A new version of Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol (PG) is screened on Saturday (Dec 12) at 2.30pm and repeats on Saturday December 19 at 2.30pm.
It includes dancers and visual effects, actors and animation using paper figures and models.
There is another chance to see the play War Horse (12A), which was recorded live at the National Theatre, on Saturday December 12 at 7.30pm and Sunday December 20 at 2.30pm.
Pop group Little Mix (12A) in concert is screened on Sunday (December 13) at 2.30pm. The final show of the LM5 The Tour was recorded at London’s 02 Arena and includes guest stars.
On Monday December 14, the subtitled film The Mole Agent (PG) is screned at 7.30pm.
It’s about a family concerned about their mother’s wellbeing in a retirement home. They hire a private invesigator to go into the hole as a mole.
The coming weeks will also include the films The Prom (12A), Falling (15), A Christmas Gift from Bob (12A), and It’s A Wonderful Life (U). They will also be screening the ballet The Nutcracker from The Royal Opera House, recorded in 2016, and Katherine Jenkins: Christmas Spectacular from the Albert Hall.
The not for profit community cinema has Covid-19 safety measures in place. These include temperature checks for all customers, staff and volunteers, reduced capacity in the auditorium, and regular cleaning.
Tickets are available in advance only. Call 01799 524002 between Monday and Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm, get your ticket through the Tourist Information Centre or online at www.saffronscreen.com