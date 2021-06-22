Things to do

Published: 7:00 AM June 22, 2021

A Classical BRIT Award-winning saxophonist is coming to Saffron Hall on tour.

BBC Radio 3 presenter Jess Gillam, 23, will play Saffron Hall on July 3.

Her tour features guest performers, including The Maccabees' former frontman Orlando Weeks, and composer Ollie Howell who has worked on BBC's Dynasties and two-time Golden Globe-winning The Mauritanian.

Her ensemble is conducted by the London Contemporary Orchestra’s Hugh Brunt.

Jess' tour begins at St Jude's, Hampstead on June 26 and will end in Snape Maltings, Suffolk in August.

There are two concerts in Saffron Walden on July 3, one at 5pm and one at 8pm.

Tickets are being sold through the Saffron Hall website: https://events.saffronhall.com/whats-on/view/jess-gillam-friends

Jess said her tour is designed to showcase the diversity, dynamism and versatility of the saxophone.

A spokesperson for Jess said: "Celebrating the power of live music, the concert promises to be an exhilarating and emotional evening."