News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Things to do

Video

Simple Minds set for Audley End concert ahead of releasing new album Direction Of The Heart

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 9:05 PM July 14, 2022
Simple Minds will play Audley End House & Gardens as part of Heritage Live.

Simple Minds will play Audley End House & Gardens as part of Heritage Live. - Credit: Dean Chalkley

The countdown has begun to this year's Heritage Live concerts in the grounds of English Heritage's Audley End House & Gardens.

Kicking off this year's summer series in Saffron Walden will be Simple Minds on Thursday, August 11.

There will be a real Scottish flavour to the day at the Essex estate, with Big Country featuring Richard Jobson and Hue and Cry also on the bill.

The line-up will be completed by Caezar and Saffron Walden's own Joanna Eden Band.

Simple Minds will play a major outdoor show in the grounds of English Heritage's Audley End House & Gardens on August 11.

Simple Minds will play a major outdoor show in the grounds of English Heritage's Audley End House & Gardens on August 11. - Credit: Dean Chalkley

Fronted by singer Jim Kerr, Simple Minds have been musical pioneers for 40 plus glittering years. 

Ahead of appearing at Audley End in August, the group have announced details of their 19th studio album, Direction Of The Heart.

Released on October 21, Direction Of The Heart is Simple Minds’ first album of new material since 2018’s UK Top 5 album Walk Between Worlds.

Most Read

  1. 1 Obituary: Tributes are paid to Stuart Morgan
  2. 2 Carnival Procession marches through town for 2022
  3. 3 87-year-old driver dies after crash on A603 near Cambridge
  1. 4 End of the line for old Greater Anglia commuter trains
  2. 5 Labrador Fred adopts brood of orphaned ducklings
  3. 6 Disposable barbecue fire leaves two families homeless
  4. 7 Mandatory CCTV in taxis being considered
  5. 8 Gibson WI members meet royal correspondent at annual meeting
  6. 9 Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch resigns
  7. 10 Saffron Walden's Cliff Parisi in bid to become Celebrity MasterChef 2022

Throughout its nine tracks, Direction Of The Heart finds the band at their most confident, anthemic best on an inspired celebration of life, none more so than on euphoric lead single Vision Thing.

All pounding drums, synth washes and the unmistakable guitar playing of Simple Minds’ lifelong six-string wonder, Charlie Burchill, the song is a tribute to Jim Kerr’s “best pal”, his late father, who passed away in 2019.

Most of Direction Of The Heart’s tracks were created and demoed in Sicily, where both Kerr and Burchill now live. Unable to come to the UK because of quarantine rules at the time, the album was recorded at Hamburg’s Chameleon Studios.

Band members, bassist Ged Grimes, who co-wrote two of the new songs, ‘First You Jump’ and ‘Solstice Kiss’, drummer Cherisse Osei, and vocalist Sarah Brown joined them on some of the tracks, recording their parts separately in London.

Album guests, Sparks’ frontman Russell Mael and Gary Clark, recorded their respective parts in home studios.

Frontman Jim Kerr said of Direction Of The Heart: “How to make a feel-good ‘electro-rock’ record, during the very worst of times?

"Direction Of The Heart is the result of that challenge. Who would have thought we’d have so much fun creating it?”

The cover of new Simple Minds album Direction of the Heart, which is released on 21 October 2022.

The cover of new Simple Minds album Direction of the Heart, which is released on 21 October 2022. - Credit: BMG

Fans attending Heritage Live can expect to hear some of Simple Minds' greatest hits such as American chart-topper Don't You (Forget About Me), UK number one Belfast Child, Promised You A Miracle, and Alive and Kicking. 

Simple Minds today are Jim Kerr (vocals), Charlie Burchill (guitars, keyboards), Gordy Goudie (acoustic guitar), Ged Grimes (bass), Cherisse Osei (drums), Berenice Scott (keyboards) and Sarah Brown (vocals).

Simple Minds will play Audley End House & Gardens on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Simple Minds will play Audley End House & Gardens on Thursday, August 11, 2022 with special guests Big Country and Hue and Cry. - Credit: Supplied by Deacon Communications

Tickets for Simple Minds are available from Ticketmaster and via Heritagelive.net.

Music
Audley End House & Gardens
Saffron Walden News
Essex

Don't Miss

A sign at Harlow for the M11 for Cambridge and Stansted Airport

Essex Police

50+ drivers seen illegally using M11 hard shoulder after fatal crash

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A firefighter battles a blaze on a farm next to the A11 in Cambridgeshire

Cambs Live News

A11 car fire between Newmarket and Saffron Walden spreads into nearby field

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden - which includes Great Dunmow and Stansted, has launched a bid to become Tory leader

Conservative Party

Saffron Walden MP launches Conservative Party leadership bid

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The A11 near Fourwentways, near the scene of a car fire on June 10, 2022 (File picture)

Cambs Live News | Updated

Recap: Traffic stopped on A11 due to car fire near Cambridge and Newmarket

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon