IN PICTURES: Sir Tom Jones' Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 8:51 PM August 16, 2022
Sir Tom Jones on stage at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End.

Sir Tom Jones on stage at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End. - Credit: Heritage Live

Sir Tom Jones headlined the closing night of this year's Heritage Live concert series at Audley End House & Gardens on Sunday.

The legendary Sir Tom Jones on stage at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End.

The legendary Sir Tom Jones on stage at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End. - Credit: Heritage Live

While the parched grounds of the English Heritage estate didn't look like the Green, Green Grass of Home, Sir Tom's still at home on the stage. 

The 82-year-old It's Not Unusual singer showed he's still got that powerful voice with a set spanning more than six decades of hits.

The legendary Welsh singer entertained fans with tracks such as What's New Pussycat?, Sex Bomb, and his cover of Prince classic Kiss.

Having finished his run of summer dates in the UK, Sir Tom posted on Instagram today (Tuesday): "That’s a wrap on our summer shows across the UK & Europe! From my band and I, thanks to each and everyone of you who came out to see us perform, it was a lot of fun, we hope you enjoyed as much as we did! Until the next time x"

Saffron Walden-based Joanna Eden supporting Sir Tom Jones at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End.

Saffron Walden-based Joanna Eden supporting Sir Tom Jones at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End. - Credit: Heritage Live

Saffron Walden's Joanna Eden opened the show on Sunday, August 14 with her second Audley End performance of the week after also supporting Simple Minds on Thursday night.

British country act The Shires were the chief support for Sir Tom Jones.

The Shires' Crissie Rhodes supporting Sir Tom Jones at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End.

The Shires' Crissie Rhodes, 30 weeks pregnant with twins, supporting Sir Tom Jones at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End. - Credit: Heritage Live

It was a memorable show for the duo as it was pregnant singer Crissie Rhodes' final gig before going on maternity leave. She's expecting twins.


Pictures of Sir Tom Jones' Heritage Live concert at Audley End

Sir Tom Jones on stage at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End.

Sir Tom Jones on stage at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End. - Credit: Heritage Live

Sir Tom Jones on stage at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End.

Sir Tom Jones on stage at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End. - Credit: Heritage Live

Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones on stage at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End.

Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones on stage at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End. - Credit: Heritage Live

It's Not Unusual singer Sir Tom Jones on stage at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End.

It's Not Unusual singer Sir Tom Jones on stage at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End. - Credit: Heritage Live

The stage for Sir Tom Jones' Heritage Live concert at Audley End.

The stage for Sir Tom Jones' Heritage Live concert at Audley End. - Credit: Heritage Live

The Welsh contingent were in attendance at Audley End where Sir Tom Jones was the headline act.

Flying the Welsh flag at the last night of the Heritage Live series at Audley End, near Saffron Walden, where Sir Tom Jones was the headline act. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The Shires' Crissie Rhodes supporting Sir Tom Jones at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End.

The Shires' Crissie Rhodes, 30 weeks pregnant with twins, supporting Sir Tom Jones at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End. - Credit: Heritage Live

Ben Earle of The Shires supporting Sir Tom Jones at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End.

Ben Earle of The Shires supporting Sir Tom Jones at his Heritage Live concert at Audley End. - Credit: Heritage Live

Music
Audley End House & Gardens
Saffron Walden News

