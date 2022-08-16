Gallery
IN PICTURES: Sir Tom Jones' Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens
- Credit: Heritage Live
Sir Tom Jones headlined the closing night of this year's Heritage Live concert series at Audley End House & Gardens on Sunday.
While the parched grounds of the English Heritage estate didn't look like the Green, Green Grass of Home, Sir Tom's still at home on the stage.
The 82-year-old It's Not Unusual singer showed he's still got that powerful voice with a set spanning more than six decades of hits.
The legendary Welsh singer entertained fans with tracks such as What's New Pussycat?, Sex Bomb, and his cover of Prince classic Kiss.
Having finished his run of summer dates in the UK, Sir Tom posted on Instagram today (Tuesday): "That’s a wrap on our summer shows across the UK & Europe! From my band and I, thanks to each and everyone of you who came out to see us perform, it was a lot of fun, we hope you enjoyed as much as we did! Until the next time x"
Saffron Walden's Joanna Eden opened the show on Sunday, August 14 with her second Audley End performance of the week after also supporting Simple Minds on Thursday night.
British country act The Shires were the chief support for Sir Tom Jones.
It was a memorable show for the duo as it was pregnant singer Crissie Rhodes' final gig before going on maternity leave. She's expecting twins.
