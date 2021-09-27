Published: 6:00 PM September 27, 2021

Some of the St Mary’s Church Junior Choir. - Credit: James Butler

A Saffron Walden church is hosting a taster session for its junior choir.

The opportunity for boys and girls to try out St Mary's Church junior choir will take place on Friday, October 8.

Oliver King, the Director of Music at St Mary’s Church, said: “Do you enjoy singing and making new friends? Our Junior Choir is able to accept new members.”

St Mary’s has a strong junior section of 7½ to 13-year-olds with up to 20 members.

The choir sings at three or four Sunday services a month – either a morning service or evensong – and at some weddings on Saturdays. There are also occasional concerts and visits to cathedrals.

Children have their own social programme as well. Rehearsals are held on Friday evenings.

The juniors are paid for practices and services. The choir is affiliated to the Royal School of Church Music and the juniors work through the ribbon tests to attain seniority, which is reflected in the remuneration that they receive.

Oliver King added: “The significant benefits of singing are increasingly being acknowledged and it is a great social way to learn about all kinds of music.”

The taster session will be held in the Parish Rooms from 6pm to 7.15pm.

To register or for more information, contact Bron Ferland at choirsmsw@gmail.com.



