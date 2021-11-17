Hugh Edwards, Moorcroft chairman, who has links with Thaxted - Credit: Moorcroft

Thaxted Parish Church has announced the details of its 2021 Christmas Fayre.

The church's fayre will take place between 10am and 1pm this Saturday (November 20).

The event will feature a sale by Moorcroft, a famous Stoke-on-Trent pottery firm, which has declared Thaxted its "second home".

As well as Moorcroft-themed events, the fayre will also feature grand raffles, tombolas, and bric-a-brac, gift, jewellery, book and vinyl sales.

A listing on Moorcroft's website reads: "Join us in Thaxted, the second home of Moorcroft, to discover a huge selection of pottery at mouth-watering prices.

"Arrive early to bag a bargain."

Moorcroft will bring its Christmas 2021 collection to the sale.

The company has previously designed vases and plates featuring Thaxted landmarks, according to Sworders auctioneers and eBay listings.

The money raised from the church stalls will go back into the parish to keep the building.