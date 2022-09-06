Violinist Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux will perform Thaxted Festival's annual Autumn Recital at Thaxted Parish Church on October 2. - Credit: Kaupo Kikkas

Thaxted Festival has announced its annual Autumn Recital featuring a talented trio of musicians.

As part of its continuing commitment to developing the careers of young musicians, the festival welcomes back violinist Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux, following her dazzling Thaxted debut in March of this year.

The recital will take place on Sunday, October 2 at 6pm in Thaxted Parish Church.

Tickets are £22, to include a post-recital reception with the artists. Tickets are available at www.thaxtedfestival.co.uk.

Charlotte will be joined by Edgar Francis on viola and Eliza Millett on cello.

The programme will include Gustav Holst's String Trio in G Minor, Bohuslav Martinů's 3 Madrigals for Violin and Viola, and Zoltán Kodály's Duo for Violin and Cello, Op. 7.

Holst’s melodic early string trio, the virtuosic interplay required for the Martinů’s 3 Madrigals, and the haunting Kodály duo make up a programme that will test the mettle of these three exceptionally talented, award-winning young musicians.

Violinist Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux. - Credit: Kaupo Kikkas

Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux was a prize winner at the 2021 YCAT International Auditions, in partnership with Concert Artists Guild (New York).

In May 2022, Champs Hill Records released her debut album of solo violin music to critical acclaim.

Recent highlights include appearances at Wigmore Hall, a BBC Prom with the dynamic 12 Ensemble (a string collective of world class chamber musicians), and a performance of the Franck Piano Quintet at the Gstaad Festival with Alina Ibragimova, Lawrence Power, Sol Gabetta and Bertrand Chamayou.

She has given recitals at the Ryedale, King's Lynn and Lake District Summer Festivals.

Edgar Francis was a first prize winner at the Cecil Aronowitz International Viola Competition.

He has performed in The Royal Albert Hall, Wigmore Hall, and The Royal Festival Hall.

Eliza Millett is a founding member of the Echea Quartet, with whom she has performed in such venues and festivals as Ferrandou Musique (France), Festival de los Siete Lagos (Argentina), West Cork Chamber Music (Ireland), the Banff Centre (Canada), the Musikverein (Vienna), Wigmore Hall (London), Philharmonie de Paris and at the World Economic Forum (Switzerland).

Eliza graduated from Lincoln College, University of Oxford, where she attained first class honours in music. More recently, she graduated with a Masters of Arts from the Royal Academy of Music.

Taking place in Thaxted’s magnificently spacious parish church, the Thaxted Festival offers a relaxed atmosphere, the highest standards of performance from renowned professional artists, and the superb natural acoustics of the church.

With its origins in Gustav Holst’s 1916 Whitsun Festival in Thaxted Church, Thaxted Festival attracts the very best of British and international musicians, in genres ranging from orchestral, chamber and vocal music to jazz, folk, big-band and swing, from early music to contemporary styles.

More about Thaxted Festival can be found at www.thaxtedfestival.co.uk/festival-news