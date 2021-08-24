News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Thaxted Singers set to resume rehearsals

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM August 24, 2021   
A group: Thaxted Singers, Essex

Thaxted Singers will resume rehearsals in September in the United Reformed Church on Bolford Street, Thaxted - Credit: Thaxted Singers

After a break of 18 months, Thaxted Singers will resume rehearsals on Thursday September 2 in the United Reformed Church on Bolford Street, Thaxted.

Formed in 2018, the choir has a chorus of 40 to 50 singers across all voice ranges.

It has given several successful concerts in Thaxted Church and looks forward to performing again at Christmas.

Several serious pieces from the classical repertoire will be rehearsed this autumn alongside songs in a lighter vein such as spirituals and up-beat popular pieces.

Musical director Steve Griffiths said: "The aim of forming Thaxted Singers was, and still is, to be as musically inclusive as possible, especially in terms of its role as a community choir and to explore as wider range of musical styles and idioms which reflect the varied tastes of both performers and audiences alike."

Rehearsals last for 90 minutes. New members are always welcome. Contact choir administrator Maggi Griffiths at maggigriffiths@gmail.com

