The Shires to join Sir Tom Jones as special guests at Audley End concert
- Credit: Supplied by Deacon Communications
The Shires – the UK's best-selling country act of all time – have been announced as special guests for Sir Tom Jones' show at Audley End House & Gardens.
The Welsh It's Not Unusual and Delilah legend will play an outdoor concert in the grounds of the English Heritage estate on Sunday, August 14, as part of this summer’s Heritage Live series.
Organisers have now confirmed The Shires as Sir Tom's special guests in the heart of the Essex countryside.
The Hertfordshire/Bedfordshire duo, compromised of singer-songwriters Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle, shot to fame nearly 10 years ago, finding success on both sides of the Atlantic.
The Shires became the first UK country band to score a top 10 album on the Official Albums Chart when their debut release, Brave, charted at number 10 in 2015.
Its follow-up, 2016's My Universe, broke yet another record for the fastest-selling British country album at the time of its release.
They now have five top 10 UK albums to their name, with 2018's Accidentally on Purpose reaching number three, a position also reached by 2020's Good Years.
The duo have been nominated for multiple awards, headlined the Acoustic Stage at Glastonbury, and scored five number one albums in the UK country charts, including latest release 10 Year Plan.
Celebrating 10 years as a band with their new album 10 Year Plan and lead single I See Stars, they are still wowing audiences with their distinctive country pop sounds.
With a career spanning over 50 years, headliner Tom Jones has gone from strength to strength, with his seminal and ubiquitous hits such as It’s Not Unusual, Kiss, Delilah, What’s New Pussycat, I’ll Never Fall In Love Again, Sex Bomb, and Green, Green Grass of Home.
Along with sustaining his popularity as a live performer and recording artist for more than five decades, he continues to garner critical acclaim, including with the release of his most recent number 1 album, last year’s Surrounded By Time.
It is the most recent high point in a career full of highlights, including being knighted by Her Majesty the Queen in 2006.
Other highlights of his long career include receiving BRIT Awards for Best Male and Outstanding Contribution to Music, a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Hitmaker Award from the [US] Songwriters Hall of Fame, GQ Man Of The Year, and the prestigious [UK] Music Industry Trust Award.