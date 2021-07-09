News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
The Railway Arms to host folk stories and theatre this July

Will Durrant

Published: 10:12 AM July 9, 2021   
Two women rehearse for a play in a small hall.

Janina Vigurs and Rachel Harvey rehearse for The Sunniest House and Other Tall Tales - Credit: Theatre Unboxed

Live folk tales and music are on the bill at The Railway Arms.

Saffron Walden troupe Theatre Unboxed has announced four dates for its performance of The Sunniest House and Other Tall Stories at the pub.

Theatre Unboxed described The Sunniest House as "a tonic for these uncertain times for everyone aged two to 102".

Erica Redfern, producer, said: "Join us for all the silliness we can muster.

"Come and have a giggle, and leave with a huge smile."

The Railway Arms, which reopened after four years of closure in April, will host the event.

Graham Pearson of The Railway Arms said: "I am delighted to support this venture.

"It is exactly the type of activity The Railway Arms should support."

Theatre Unboxed will be at the Railway Arms on July 19, 20, 24 and 25.

Tickets are on sale from £7 at Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre or online (https://bit.ly/3hNkha2).

