News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Things to do

Essex music therapy groups looking for participants living with dementia

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 11:00 AM September 15, 2022
Together in Sound music therapy group for people living with dementia will start again in October

Together in Sound music therapy group for people living with dementia will start again in October - Credit: Saffron Hall

Music therapy groups for people living with dementia will start up again this October and there are spaces available for interested parties to attend a no-obligation taster session. 

Together in Sound is a free music therapy project for people living with dementia and their companions which has been running in Saffron Walden since 2017.

It is run by Saffron Hall Trust, and Cambridge Institute for Music Therapy Research at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU). 

The programme is open to anyone with a diagnosis of dementia to attend alongside a carer or companion.

Applications are open for interested participants who will be invited to attend a taster session on Friday, September 30 at the Salvation Army Hall on Abbey Lane, Saffron Walden.  

Sessions will then run for 10 weeks from October 7, taking place in the Salvation Army Hall.

This October also marks the beginning of the new Together in Sound groups in Braintree, after a successful taster term over the summer.

Most Read

  1. 1 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
  2. 2 Audley End Estate worker with stage 4 cancer raised thousands for charity
  3. 3 Uttlesford Local Plan delayed for a second time
  1. 4 Tension behind council’s Stansted Airport expansion refusal
  2. 5 How to claim a rail ticket refund during the national mourning period
  3. 6 Further details of the Queen's funeral released
  4. 7 Referendum to take place on Saffron Walden Neighbourhood Plan
  5. 8 'Do not eat' - Dessert sold by Asda found to pose health risk
  6. 9 From food to flags: All the banned items at the Queen's lying in state
  7. 10 Retirement home ‘does not meet modern standards’

Braintree Together in Sound groups will run on Thursdays for 10 weeks from October 6, taking place in Braintree Museum, Essex.

Together in Sound aims to bring the power of music to those living with dementia and their companions.

Together in Sound music therapy group for people living with dementia will start again in October

Together in Sound music therapy group for people living with dementia will start again in October - Credit: Saffron Hall

It focuses on joint music-making and listening with a goal of supporting communication, relationships, and increasing quality of life through a collaborative group process.

Russell Smith, from Quendon, and his wife Brenda, who lives with dementia, enjoyed attending Together in Sound in Saffron Walden for several years. 

Russell said: “What I’ve witnessed at these sessions is quite remarkable; people that appear to have lost all interest in life, come to life.

"This is the impact music can have and it appears to me that special place in the brain is awakened by certain pieces of music. To witness a loved one reliving past memories through music is such an uplifting experience.” 

Another member of an established Together in Sound group in Saffron Walden said: “Thank you for all the support you give us, the opportunities for friendship, enjoying music and singing.”

Together in Sound music therapy group for people living with dementia

Together in Sound music therapy group for people living with dementia - Credit: Saffron Hall

If you know someone who might benefit from joining the group, Saffron Hall and Braintree District Museum are currently looking for new members to join as of October 2022.

Absolutely no musical experience is required to take part, and Together in Sound is free to attend. 

For more information and to apply to take part visit www.saffronhall.com/togetherinsound or call Katie on 01799 588538.

The taster sessions are on September 29 in Braintree and September 30 in Saffron Walden.  

Saffron Hall Trust is an arts and education charity based at Saffron Hall.

Music
Anglia Ruskin University
Saffron Hall
Saffron Walden News
Braintree News
Essex

Don't Miss

Cllr James De Vries, Mayor of Saffron Walden, reads the Proclamation of the Accession of King Charle

The Queen

Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III held in Saffron Walden

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
The faces of five criminals (out of six sentenced) who were given jail sentences after an investigation into financial crimes

Six sentenced after cross-border OCG investigation

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A donkey toy was among the items fixed at a previous Radwinter Repair Café

Radwinter Repair Café now open for bookings

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Members of the public sign the book of condolences, located in Saffron Walden Town Hall. 

The Queen | Gallery

Saffron Walden pays its respects to the Queen

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon