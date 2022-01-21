Video

Sir Tom Jones is the first artist announced for this summer's Heritage Live concerts in the ground of Audley End House & Gardens.

The Welsh singing superstar, 81, will play the Saffron Walden venue on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

The legendary It's Not Unusual star will be joined in the grounds of the English Heritage estate in the stunning Essex countryside by special guests still to be announced.

Pleased to announce I will be performing a special outdoor show in the grounds of Audley End in Saffron Walden, Essex on Sunday 14th August 2022. Register now to access limited early-bird discounted tickets 🎙https://t.co/mCsKSiL0yD pic.twitter.com/UKRVyOlauO — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) January 21, 2022

With a career spanning over 50 years, Sir Tom has gone from strength to strength, with his hits including Kiss, Delilah, She's A Lady, What’s New Pussycat, I’ll Never Fall In Love Again, Sexbomb and Green, Green Grass of Home.





Along with sustaining his popularity as a live performer and recording artist for more than five decades, The Voice UK coach continues to garner critical acclaim, including with the release of his most recent number one album, last year’s Surrounded By Time.

The album, the latest in his series of collaborations with producer Ethan Johns, again saw Sir Tom delve further into his love of blues and soul, featuring his versions of songs by the likes of Bob Dylan, The Waterboys, Cat Stevens and more.

It is the most recent high point in a career full of highlights, including being knighted by Her Majesty the Queen in 2006.

Other highlights of his long career include receiving BRIT Awards for Best Male and Outstanding Contribution to Music, a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Hitmaker Award from the US Songwriters Hall of Fame, GQ Man Of The Year, and the prestigious UK Music Industry Trust Award.

Tickets for the show will be available on pre-sale on Wednesday, January 26 at 9am, and on general sale on Friday, January 28 at 9am from Ticketmaster.

Pre-sale tickets can be accessed by registering in advance at Heritagelive.net.