Saffron Screen in Saffron Walden will be showing climate change film Now, which features activist Greta Thunberg, as part of the UK Green Film Festival. - Credit: Supplied by UK Green Film Festival

As COP26 takes place in Glasgow, Saffron Screen will showing an eye-opening climate change documentary as part of the UK Green Film Festival.

This month during COP26, UK Green Film Festival returns to independent cinemas nationwide with a programme of feature documentaries from around the world.

The festival will give audiences the chance to discover more about some of the most urgent, debated and misunderstood topics of today, including climate change, energy resources, activism and corporate corruption.

The festival returns to Saffron Screen, in Saffron Walden, on Sunday, November 7 with a thought-provoking film, Now.

Jim Rakete's eye-opening Now meets with a new wave of climate rebels fighting for their future, fuelled by the energy of young activists such as teenage Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg.

A new wave of climate activists is rising, concerned and angry about our future in an ever warming world. Are people listening? Will governments care?

Now follows this young generation of rebels as they do everything they can to challenge the status quo and push for social and political change.

From Greta Thunberg's landmark school strikes to Vic Barrett's youth movement to sue the US government over the continued use of fossil fuels, director Jim Rakete is joined by iconic veterans of protest Wim Wenders and Patti Smith to ask some of the most prominent voices in the climate rebellion what motivates them to take to the streets.

Saffron Screen tweeted: "We're delighted to be part of the UK Green Film Festival.

"Book tickets now to see this powerful and important film about climate activism."

