There was a distinct Celtic feel to a corner of Essex on Saturday.
The third Heritage Live show of the summer series in Saffron Walden saw Imelda May, The Waterboys and the legendary Van Morrison all take to the stage at Audley End House and Gardens.
After Saffron Walden singer-songwriter Joanna Eden had kicked off proceedings, Imelda May flew in by helicopter to perform at the concert, having earlier been at the wedding of This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna and Harry Herbert at Highclere.
The multi-award-winning Irish singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist was able to fulfil both engagements on the same day thanks to friend Carol Vorderman sorting out a helicopter to transport her and Niall McNamee between the two venues.
Imelda even wore the same Preen By Thornton Bregazzi dress for both the wedding and the Saffron Walden gig.
The day after the Heritage Live show, Imelda posted on Instagram: "Yesterday was a magical day. I sang at my dearest friends @clodagh_mckenna and @harry_m_herbert wedding AND my first gig back, supporting @vanmorrisonofficial !!!
"I wouldn’t have missed either for the world so my pal @carolvorders helped me sort a helicopter so @niallmcnamee and I could sing at the church then slip away to dash to perform with my band, then fly back to celebrate with Clodagh and Harry and friends. I will treasure that special day forever."
Mike Scott and The Waterboys, best known for hit single The Whole of the Moon, were the day's special guests before Van the Man took to the stage to the delight of his many fans.
The Northern Irish singer-songwriter played a set featuring tracks such as Moondance and Gloria.
It was the turn of You're Beautiful singer James Blunt to headline Heritage Live at Audley End the night before.
The summer concert series was brought to a fantastic finale on the Sunday night with Last Night of the Heritage Proms featuring Russell Watson, the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and the NHS Choir.
Russell Watson posted on Instagram the following day: "What a truly magical evening last night was at Audley End!! It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces and to feel the joy that music, song and togetherness bring.
"Thanks to everyone who made it such a special evening 🙏❤️ #davidarnold #nhschoir #royalphilharmonicconcertorchestra #ChristinaJohnston #mikemoran #alanroger"
You can see pictures from the Heritage Live concert at Audley End featuring Joanna Eden, Imelda May, The Waterboys and Van Morrison below.