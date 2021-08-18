Gallery

Published: 1:35 PM August 18, 2021

There was a distinct Celtic feel to a corner of Essex on Saturday.

The third Heritage Live show of the summer series in Saffron Walden saw Imelda May, The Waterboys and the legendary Van Morrison all take to the stage at Audley End House and Gardens.

Van Morrison at Heritage Live, Audley End House. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

After Saffron Walden singer-songwriter Joanna Eden had kicked off proceedings, Imelda May flew in by helicopter to perform at the concert, having earlier been at the wedding of This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna and Harry Herbert at Highclere.

The multi-award-winning Irish singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist was able to fulfil both engagements on the same day thanks to friend Carol Vorderman sorting out a helicopter to transport her and Niall McNamee between the two venues.

Imelda even wore the same Preen By Thornton Bregazzi dress for both the wedding and the Saffron Walden gig.

The day after the Heritage Live show, Imelda posted on Instagram: "Yesterday was a magical day. I sang at my dearest friends @clodagh_mckenna and @harry_m_herbert wedding AND my first gig back, supporting @vanmorrisonofficial !!!

"I wouldn’t have missed either for the world so my pal @carolvorders helped me sort a helicopter so @niallmcnamee and I could sing at the church then slip away to dash to perform with my band, then fly back to celebrate with Clodagh and Harry and friends. I will treasure that special day forever."

Mike Scott and The Waterboys, best known for hit single The Whole of the Moon, were the day's special guests before Van the Man took to the stage to the delight of his many fans.

The Northern Irish singer-songwriter played a set featuring tracks such as Moondance and Gloria.

It was the turn of You're Beautiful singer James Blunt to headline Heritage Live at Audley End the night before.

The summer concert series was brought to a fantastic finale on the Sunday night with Last Night of the Heritage Proms featuring Russell Watson, the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and the NHS Choir.

Russell Watson posted on Instagram the following day: "What a truly magical evening last night was at Audley End!! It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces and to feel the joy that music, song and togetherness bring.

"Thanks to everyone who made it such a special evening 🙏❤️ #davidarnold #nhschoir #royalphilharmonicconcertorchestra #ChristinaJohnston #mikemoran #alanroger"





You can see pictures from the Heritage Live concert at Audley End featuring Joanna Eden, Imelda May, The Waterboys and Van Morrison below.





Joanna Eden performing at Heritage Live at Audley End. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Joanna Eden performing at Heritage Live at Audley End House. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Joanna Eden at the Van Morrison Heritage Live concert at Audley End. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Joanna Eden at the Van Morrison Heritage Live concert at Audley End. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Joanna Eden at the Van Morrison Heritage Live concert at Audley End. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Joanna Eden at the Heritage Live concert at Audley End. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Joanna Eden performing at Heritage Live at Audley End House. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Joanna Eden on stage at Heritage Live at Audley End. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Imelda May at Heritage Live at Audley End House. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Imelda May at Heritage Live at Audley End House. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Imelda May's band on stage at Heritage Live, Audley End House. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Imelda May at Heritage Live at Audley End House, Saffron Walden.

Imelda May performing at Heritage Live at Audley End House, Saffron Walden. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Imelda May singing at Heritage Live at Audley End House. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Imelda May at Heritage Live at Audley End in Saffron Walden. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Imelda May at Heritage Live, Audley End House. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

The Waterboys at Heritage Live, Audley End House, Saffron Walden. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Fans of The Waterboys enjoying the performance at Heritage Live at Audley End House. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

The Waterboys at Heritage Live, Audley End House. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

The Waterboys at Heritage Live, Audley End House.

The Waterboys on stage at Heritage Live, Audley End House. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Van Morrison at Heritage Live, Audley End House. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Van Morrison at Heritage Live, Audley End House. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Van Morrison at Heritage Live, Audley End House. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Van Morrison at Heritage Live at Audley End House, Saffron Walden. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Van Morrison at Heritage Live at Audley End House. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Van The Man at Heritage Live at Audley End House in Saffron Walden. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Saffron Walden's Joanna Eden smiling following her earlier performance on stage, and enjoying listening to Van Morrison at Heritage Live, Audley End House. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

The scene at Van Morrison's Heritage Live concert at Audley End House. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett



