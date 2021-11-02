News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Free Walden events: Treasure hunt was a hit

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 3:53 PM November 2, 2021
Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch with the Community Policing Team in Bridge End Gardens

Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch with members of the Community Policing Team in Bridge End Gardens - Credit: Essex Police

Children in Halloween and spooky costumes were among 300 residents who took part in a treasure hunt at Bridge End Gardens, Saffron Walden.

The fun was organised by Essex Police Community Policing Team as part of the Community Safety Partnership and supported by The Brunch Box, Saffron Walden Town Council, Cammas Hall Fruit Farm, Mindsets UK Ltd, Waitrose and Tesco.

Mayor Richard Porch is pictured with some of the team.

Free tool marking event

The Community Policing Team will be at Saffron Walden Football Club carrying out free Tool Marking on Saturday, November 20 between 11am and 2pm.

You may also want to watch:

The team said that property that is marked is harder for thieves and burglars to sell on. 

Catalytic converter event

Around 50 vehicles had their catalytic converters marked for safety at Tread First, Saffron Walden, last month.

It was free of charge to participants, funded by the Uttlesford Community Safety Partnership.


