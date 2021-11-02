Free Walden events: Treasure hunt was a hit
- Credit: Essex Police
Children in Halloween and spooky costumes were among 300 residents who took part in a treasure hunt at Bridge End Gardens, Saffron Walden.
The fun was organised by Essex Police Community Policing Team as part of the Community Safety Partnership and supported by The Brunch Box, Saffron Walden Town Council, Cammas Hall Fruit Farm, Mindsets UK Ltd, Waitrose and Tesco.
Mayor Richard Porch is pictured with some of the team.
Free tool marking event
The Community Policing Team will be at Saffron Walden Football Club carrying out free Tool Marking on Saturday, November 20 between 11am and 2pm.
The team said that property that is marked is harder for thieves and burglars to sell on.
Catalytic converter event
Around 50 vehicles had their catalytic converters marked for safety at Tread First, Saffron Walden, last month.
It was free of charge to participants, funded by the Uttlesford Community Safety Partnership.