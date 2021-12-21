News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Things to do

Gallery

In pictures: Christmas handbell music in Walden

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:53 AM December 21, 2021
Jack Benyon (3) and Phoebe Jones (2) watch Rotary in Saffron Walden's The Tinkerbells in Saffron Walden

Jack Benyon (3) and Phoebe Jones (2) watch Rotary in Saffron Walden members playing Christmas tunes on handbells in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Rotary in Saffron Walden's handbell group, The Tinkerbells, have been ringing out Christmas carols.

Their efforts have been part of Rotary in Saffron Walden's Christmas collection.

Over the years this has raised over £100,000 for local charities.

Collectors can take a 'tap' from a credit or debit card, in addition to cash donations.

Rotary's street collection ends on Friday, though donations can still be made on their Just Giving Christmas Appeal page - www.justgiving.com/campaign/RotaryinSW-Appeal.

The Tinkerbells will be performing Christmas carols in the Market Square again tomorrow (Wednesday December 22).

This week, collectors will be outside Waitrose on Tuesday (Dec 21), Wednesday and Thursday from 9am until 5pm and from 9am until 12noon on Christmas Eve.

Rotary in Saffron Walden president, Mark Ferland said: “For many years the people of Saffron Walden have been very generous in donating to our Christmas collection, which in turn benefits many local organisations. Please help us make this another good year”.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cliff Parisi on Call the Midwife's 10th Christmas special
  2. 2 Bloods back on the promotion hunt after four-star win over Cockfosters
  3. 3 Hundreds of trees planted in rewilding push
  1. 4 In pictures: Winning photography competition entries
  2. 5 Reflections: World War One and Walden lives lost
  3. 6 'Use caution': PM rules out any immediate new restrictions
  4. 7 Fairy lights and M&S bread among items recalled after safety concerns
  5. 8 Christmas bin collection changes in Uttlesford
  6. 9 Your pictures: Christmas events for Walden school students
  7. 10 Brohmon in Stansted is top Indian restaurant in Essex

Gallery

Rotary Club members playing Christmas tunes on handbells in Saffron Walden, Essex

Rotary in Saffron Walden members who are in The Tinkerbells, playing Christmas tunes on handbells in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Rotary Club members playing Christmas tunes on handbells in Saffron Walden, Essex

Rotary Club members playing Christmas tunes on handbells in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Rotary Club members playing Christmas tunes on handbells in Saffron Walden market place

Rotary in Saffron Walden members playing Christmas tunes on handbells in Saffron Walden market place - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Rotary Club members playing Christmas tunes on handbells in Saffron Walden market place

Rotary Club members playing Christmas tunes on handbells in Saffron Walden market place - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Rotary Club members playing Christmas tunes on handbells in Saffron Walden market place

Rotary Club members playing Christmas tunes on handbells in Saffron Walden market place - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Wives of Rotary Club members with charity buckets, Market Square, Saffron Walden, Essex

Wives of Rotary Club members with charity buckets as The Tinkerbells play Christmas tunes in Saffron Walden Market Square - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Woody, nearly one, and his mum Becca, watching The Tinkerbells, Saffron Walden, Essex

Woody, who will be age one on Christmas Eve, with his mum Becca. They watched their neighbour playing handbells in Saffron Walden Market Place - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Woody, who will be one on Christmas Eve, and adults gets to grips with the handbells, Saffron Walden, Essex

Little Woody, who will be age one on Christmas Eve, gets to grips with the handbells, which his neighbour, Malcolm was playing in Saffron Walden Market Place as part of Rotary in Saffron Walden's efforts - Credit: Celia Bartlett


Christmas
Music
Charity Fundraiser
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Colourful scenery on Hempstead High Street

Essex Highways

Main road between Haverhill and Saffron Walden to shut for eight weeks

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Thaxted flash flooding in July 2021 covering the B184 main road

Flooding

'Team effort' needed to stop winter flooding, says Essex Highways

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
medical screens and chairs in hall

Coronavirus

How Essex plans to fight Covid variant Omicron this December

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Lorry catches fire on the M11 between Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire

Cambs Live News | Updated

Lorry driver taken to hospital after M11 fire

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon