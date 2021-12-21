Gallery

Jack Benyon (3) and Phoebe Jones (2) watch Rotary in Saffron Walden members playing Christmas tunes on handbells in Saffron Walden

Rotary in Saffron Walden's handbell group, The Tinkerbells, have been ringing out Christmas carols.

Their efforts have been part of Rotary in Saffron Walden's Christmas collection.

Over the years this has raised over £100,000 for local charities.

Collectors can take a 'tap' from a credit or debit card, in addition to cash donations.

Rotary's street collection ends on Friday, though donations can still be made on their Just Giving Christmas Appeal page - www.justgiving.com/campaign/RotaryinSW-Appeal.

The Tinkerbells will be performing Christmas carols in the Market Square again tomorrow (Wednesday December 22).

This week, collectors will be outside Waitrose on Tuesday (Dec 21), Wednesday and Thursday from 9am until 5pm and from 9am until 12noon on Christmas Eve.

Rotary in Saffron Walden president, Mark Ferland said: “For many years the people of Saffron Walden have been very generous in donating to our Christmas collection, which in turn benefits many local organisations. Please help us make this another good year”.

