You can see The Wizard of Oz at Saffron Hall this Christmas. - Credit: KD Theatre Productions / Saffron Hall

Is your dog the perfect panto pooch with star quality?

The Wizard of Oz will be this year's Christmas show at Saffron Hall.

Producers of the panto production are now on the search for their Toto to join the show's cast.

'Pup Idol' comes to Saffron Hall on Saturday, October 30 as the award-winning venue and KD Theatre Productions hold auditions for dogs to play Toto in their family-friendly pantomime

Could your dog play the role of Toto in The Wizard of Oz at Saffron Hall? - Credit: KD Theatre Productions

The call is for all dogs, big or small, young or old, hairy or bald.

If your canine companion has the style and personality of a star performer then this could be their chance to bow-wow audiences this Christmas.

Toto will join Dorothy, played by Lucy Bell, as she embarks on an exciting adventure, over the rainbow, where along the way she makes new friends with the Scarecrow (Jack Ballard), the Tin Man (Joey Warne) and the very cowardly Lion (James Stirling).

If your dog has the style and sWAG to wow audiences then pre-register by emailing info@kdtheatre.co.uk – with the subject 'Search for Toto' – along with the dog's name and photo, owner's name and contact telephone number.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, October 30 at 10am at Saffron Hall.

The chosen dogs must be available from Tuesday, December 21 to Wednesday, December 29, 2021 for rehearsals and performances.

In the show Dorothy needs to find her way home, but it’s not going to be easy with the Wicked Witch of the West (Laura Hyde) watching her every move.

Will the beautiful Gilda the Good (Hope Thompson) or the Great and Powerful Wizard of Oz be able to help Dorothy and her newfound friends?

This family favourite tale is directed by Daniel Bell and choreographed by Katherine Hickmott.

Mark Aldous takes on the role of musical director while Gregory Jordan is the production’s lighting designer.

Angela Dixon, chief executive of Saffron Hall Trust said: “We are delighted to be working with KD Theatre Productions on this magical show.

"This is the first time Saffron Hall has presented a Christmas show, and we are excited to welcome families from across the region to the Hall over the festive season.”

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, the associate producers for KD Theatre Productions, said: “We can’t wait to work with the team at the stunning Saffron Hall and produce their first ever Christmas pantomime.

"The venue lends itself to a magical festive treat and we have brought together performers and creatives at the top of their game.”

The Wizard of Oz at Saffron Hall will run from Thursday, December 23 to Wednesday, December 29, 2021, following a preview performance on Wednesday, December 22. For tickets, call the box office on 0845 548 7650 or visit www.saffronhall.com



