December events at Cambridge Junction in first since March

PUBLISHED: 14:00 14 November 2020

Champion of TV show ‘Taskmaster’ and toast of the Edinburgh Fringe, Lou Sanders will perform at Cambridge Junction in December 2020. Photo: Supplied by Cambridge Junction.

Champion of TV show 'Taskmaster' and toast of the Edinburgh Fringe, Lou Sanders will perform at Cambridge Junction in December 2020. Photo: Supplied by Cambridge Junction.

Supplied by Cambridge Junction

Cambridge Junction has announced a series of socially-distanced live shows in December, the first events to take place in the venue since March.

Multi-disciplined wordsmith Inja will perform at Cambridge Junction in December 2020. Photo: Supplied by Cambridge Junction.Multi-disciplined wordsmith Inja will perform at Cambridge Junction in December 2020. Photo: Supplied by Cambridge Junction.

After months of planning, the arts centre will open its doors in December to present three evenings of art and entertainment.

The events will take place in the J1 space, with a reduced capacity and increased safety measures.

The first one is scheduled for Thursday, December 10 - a night of spoken word from two world-renowned artists, Inja and Hollie McNish. Cambridge native Inja is a multi-disciplined wordsmith who has left a lasting mark on the creative community. Hollie McNish is an award-winning, published author, who has read for organisations such as The Economist, MTV and Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London.

Three rising stars of the stand-up comedy scene will perform on Saturday, December 12. Champion of TV show ‘Taskmaster’ and toast of the Edinburgh Fringe, Lou Sanders will be joined by the exceptionally talented comedian and impressionist Luke Kempner, and winner of the Jumpoff TV Comedy Competition, Travis Jay.

On Wednesday, December 16, audiences are invited to join performance artist Daniel Oliver for ‘Weird Séance’, a wild participatory performance with live music from Steve Blake.

The auditorium will be adapted to ensure the safety of audiences, artists and staff. New measures include socially-distanced seating, table service and enhanced cleaning.

Matt Burman, artistic director at Cambridge Junction, said: “As our team has begun to emerge from furlough, we’ve worked hard to find new and safe ways to welcome you back to gigs and shows. “When we’re all out of lockdown, we’re really looking forward to seeing you again and raising a glass or two, while we listen to some excellent words and have a proper laugh.

“Our producer Ema is so excited for you to get curious in Daniel Oliver’s ‘Weird Séance’, a show we had hoped to bring you in April. I very much hope to see you soon!”

More information and tickets for the socially-distanced events can be found at https://www.junction.co.uk/events/socially-distanced

