Comedian Angela Barnes is coming to Haverhill Arts Centre on Thursday, June 6

PUBLISHED: 17:18 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 19 May 2019

Comedian Angela Barnes's new show, Rose Tinted is about her trying to see the brighter side of life.

Comedian Angela Barnes will be at Haverhill Arts Centre on Thursday, June 6 with her show Rose Tinted.

This is all about her trying to see the brighter side of life.

This tour follows a sell-out run at Edinburgh plus multiple appearances on TV on such shows as Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week and on Radio 4's The News Quiz as well as her own comedy series You Can't Take It With You.

As a fan of comedy, Barnes ran comedy nights in Brighton. In the summer of 2008 she lost her father, who was an important influence on her comedy and had always encouraged her to become a comedian.

A year after his death, she decided that life was too short not to pursue it as a career. She did a 12-week workshop in Brighton and a few months later started her stage career.

8pm. Tickets £14.50/£12.50 from www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk or 01440 714140.

