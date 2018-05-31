Advanced search

Arabella Weir asks: Does My Mum Look Big in This at Cambridge Junction

PUBLISHED: 14:22 04 March 2020

Star of The Fast Show and Two Doors Down, Arabella Weir brings her stand-up show Does My Mum Look Big in This to Cambridge Junction

Star of The Fast Show and Two Doors Down, Arabella Weir brings her stand-up show Does My Mum Look Big in This to Cambridge Junction on March 20.

The show had a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival.

The TV comedy star and bestselling author recounts stories from her dysfunctional childhood and her life as a single working mother in this show which explores the pain, pitfalls, embarrassment and unintentional hilarity of motherhood.

Weir starred in The Fast Show, for which she wrote all her characters, as well her BBC2 series Posh Nosh. She has also appeared in Doctor Who and One Foot In The Grave (both BBC), Pure (Channel 4), Skins, Drifters (both E4) and can currently be seen playing the long-suffering Beth in BBC's Two Doors Down, which has returned for its fourth series.

Weir wrote the international bestseller Does My Bum Look Big in This? (with its title taken from her hit The Fast Show catchphrase) and since then has published various other works including the memoir The Real Me Is Thin.

8pm. Tickets, £20 from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk

Drive 24