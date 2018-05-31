Advanced search

Cambridge Open Studios will have artists displaying work in their windows and front gardens

PUBLISHED: 13:22 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 07 July 2020

Saffron Walden Market by Sonia Villiers - one of the artists whose work will be shown. Picture: SONIA VILLIERS

Saffron Walden Market by Sonia Villiers - one of the artists whose work will be shown. Picture: SONIA VILLIERS

Artists will put work in their windows and gardens - for Open Studios this year

Artist’s open studios this year will be open windows - that’s the windows - or front gardens - in their houses. This is a real, live event.

Artist Kate Green said: “Although the dreaded Covid-19 virus has seen an end to this year’s annual art extravaganza we’ve grown to love, all is not lost.

“A group of members have stepped up to the mark and have organised a treasure trail of art for people to enjoy.”

#Openwindows2020 is a national campaign that is celebrating art in its many forms, displayed in as the name would suggest, a window or perhaps front garden.

This is running through the rest of July, over each weekend.

Included in Uttlesford will be Saffron Walden artists Jill Leech, and Tim Armstrong; Hadstock’s Sonia Villiers; Vanda Campbell in Newport: Susan Margaret Smith in Littlebury and Hannah Rae in Ickleton.

Kate Green said: “It’s a way that we as a group of artists can invest into our community at this extraordinary time. We hope it will help to keep Cambridge Open Studios on people’s radar, while promoting creativity and the art businesses, as well as giving the artists something positive to work towards.”

Each participating artist will display their name and the Cambridge Open Studios website address alongside their art in their window and garden (each artist has their own page on this website) so people can find out more about each artist they have visited.

Download the treasure trail map from the Cambridge Open Studios website here camopenstudios.co.uk/open-windows<http://camopenstudios.co.uk/open-windows>

Participating artists will decorate their houses with the Cambridge Open Studios yellow flag.

