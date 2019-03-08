Advanced search

Artists' open studios across Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Essex in July

PUBLISHED: 16:31 26 June 2019

Sonia Villiers is one of the artists opening her studios to the public

Archant

Artists from Saffron Walden will be among 350 people at 222 locations at this year's Cambridge Open Studios.

The event, showing fine art, photography, pottery, glass, sculpture, illustration, textiles, jewellery and furniture runs over four weekends in July.

The studios include villages around Saffron Walden, Royston, St Ives and Chatteris as well as Ely and central Cambridge.

The nine artists from the Saffron Walden area are Sonia Villiers, Yve Thelermont, Alan and Anne Foxley, Vanda Campbell, Allison Conlon, Liz Schwier, Helga Hislop and Jelena Lukic.

The weekends are: July 6/7, 13/14, 20/21 and 27/28. The studios are open 11am and 6pm. However, as not all artists will exhibit every weekend it is important to check the website, or refer to the yellow guide, available at libraries, tourist information sites, galleries and shops. Distinctive distinctive yellow lags will be out to identify studios taking part.

There is also an app for Apple and Android.

See: www.camopenstudios.co.uk.

