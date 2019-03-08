Advanced search

Mathematical art on show at The Curious Goat Cafe in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 18:09 13 August 2019

Chris Koster with paintings from the Infinite series. Picture: WWW.SpottedInEly.com

Archant

Variously described as baffling, beautiful, unique, awesome, and thoroughly arresting, Chris Koster's mathematical art is on show at The Curious Goat cafe in Saffron Walden.

The pieces are from Koster's recent Cambridge gallery exhibition Infinite Realm. His work has been called a new art-form, created as it is purely by mathematics rather than the hands-on processes of traditional painting methods.

This latest series of works, Infinite, is the result of a single mathematical formula from which emerges each abstract original composition which Koster then realises as a large-format wall piece using high-temperature dye on a mirror-like polymer layer bonded to a thin aluminium sheet.

Chris is from a family of traditional artists including renowned wildlife printmaker and Royal Academy exhibitor David Koster.

The Curious Goat is in Cross Street, Saffron Walden CB10 1EX.

The exhibition is open from 9am to 5pm, weekdays and 10am to 4pm on Sundays until the end of August. Free entry. See: www.chriskosterart.com.

