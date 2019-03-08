Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Day to Night, Dusk to Dawn art exhibition in Hempstead

PUBLISHED: 13:18 21 May 2019

Grace Tulane's The Garden

Grace Tulane's The Garden

Archant

A free art exhibition on the theme of night and day will be at Anser Gallows Barn, Hempstead until May 24.

Focusing on the shift in consciousness that occurs over 24 hours, the show is called Day to Night, Dusk to Dawn.

A free art exhibition on the theme of night and day will be at Anser Gallows Barn, Hempstead until May 24.

Focusing on the shift in consciousness that occurs over 24 hours, the show is called Day to Night, Dusk to Dawn.

Seventeen artists, including painters, ceramicists, sculptors, printmakers and photographers, show pieces on the changing nature of light and self-awareness.

You may also want to watch:

Established artists such as George Bruce, former chairman of the Royal Society of Portrait Painters, and sculptor Frippy Jameson, currently working on a life-size equine commission for The Household Cavalry, are showing their crafts alongside emerging artists.

An e-catalogue was released prior to the show. A percentage of profits from the sale of all artwork purchased via the e-catalogue will be donated to children's mental health charity, Place2Be.

Entry by ticket only, with free tickets on a first come, first served basis, from: awcontemporary.eventbrite.co.uk.

Anser Gallows Barn, Hempstead, CB10 2NU. Exhibition open 10am-6pm daily.

Most Read

Black Notley Man who died after Thaxted crash “desperately” tried to regain control of his vehicle before collision

Reis Farley-Hearn died December last year. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Help shape ‘green strategy’ for the county

County Hall, home of Essex County Council

Top marks for school in latest inspection

Felsted School. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Man charged after more than 100 cannabis plants found in Birchanger property

Cannabis plants found in a Birchanger property on Friday (May 17). Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Local historian honoured for journal work

Martyn Everett, assistant editor of Saffron Walden Historical Journal, has received a publication award.

Most Read

Black Notley Man who died after Thaxted crash “desperately” tried to regain control of his vehicle before collision

Reis Farley-Hearn died December last year. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Help shape ‘green strategy’ for the county

County Hall, home of Essex County Council

Top marks for school in latest inspection

Felsted School. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Man charged after more than 100 cannabis plants found in Birchanger property

Cannabis plants found in a Birchanger property on Friday (May 17). Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Local historian honoured for journal work

Martyn Everett, assistant editor of Saffron Walden Historical Journal, has received a publication award.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Dame Bradbury School hails first family fun run a “great success”

The Willy Wonka Family

Half term ideas within and around Uttlesford

The Pirate and Mermaid Festival at Audley End Railway

It’s ‘Allo ‘Allo at Clavering Village Hall - they are only saying this once...

'Allo 'Allo will be at Clavering Village Hall

Alex Kingston and Sarah Hadland star in the West End show Admissions at Cambridge Arts Theatre from June 3-8.

ADMISSIONS by Josua Harmon, Alex Kingston and Sarah Hadland

Glenn Miller Orchestra tribute at Chelmsford Civic Theatre on D Day anniversary

Glenn Miller
Drive 24