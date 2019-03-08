Day to Night, Dusk to Dawn art exhibition in Hempstead

Grace Tulane's The Garden Archant

A free art exhibition on the theme of night and day will be at Anser Gallows Barn, Hempstead until May 24. Focusing on the shift in consciousness that occurs over 24 hours, the show is called Day to Night, Dusk to Dawn.

Seventeen artists, including painters, ceramicists, sculptors, printmakers and photographers, show pieces on the changing nature of light and self-awareness.

Established artists such as George Bruce, former chairman of the Royal Society of Portrait Painters, and sculptor Frippy Jameson, currently working on a life-size equine commission for The Household Cavalry, are showing their crafts alongside emerging artists.

An e-catalogue was released prior to the show. A percentage of profits from the sale of all artwork purchased via the e-catalogue will be donated to children's mental health charity, Place2Be.

Entry by ticket only, with free tickets on a first come, first served basis, from: awcontemporary.eventbrite.co.uk.

Anser Gallows Barn, Hempstead, CB10 2NU. Exhibition open 10am-6pm daily.