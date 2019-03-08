Advanced search

Newport Art Group's summer exhibition

PUBLISHED: 15:31 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 19 June 2019

The 33rd exhibition and sale of work by Newport Art Group will be on Saturday, June 23 at Newport Village Hall.

There will be some 200 hanging paintings and unframed work for sale in styles including watercolours, acrylics, pastels, pen and ink drawings and oils.

The range of work will include landscapes and seascapes and abstract ideas. There will be paintings of animals and flowers, still life work and prints.

There will also be craft stalls selling artesan goods including cards, silk scarves, hand turned wooden objects and jewellery.

Children from Newport Primary School are presenting a display of their art and craftwork completed this school year.

There event runs from 10am to 5pm.

On sale will be teas, coffees, soft drinks, homemade cakes and light lunches. There is ample parking at the village hall and the event is free Admission.

Newport Village Hall is in Station Road, Newport CB11 3PL.

