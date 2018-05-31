Open Studios in Essex will go virtual this year

Artist Sonia Villiers' portrait of Saffron Walden High Street. Picture: SONIA VILLIERS Archant

This year’s Open Studios, will be virtual.

Over the past decade, a typical July and August has over 160 art trails and exhibitions, often opening up the artist’s own homes.

With over 50 Essex artists involved, this year will range from visual art to sculpture and jewellery.

Virtual visitors can explore the collections on the Explore Essex website, seeing landscapes, still life, and some lockdown inspired pieces.

The artworks can even bought from the artists.

Councillor Susan Barker, Essex County Council cabinet member for culture, said: “Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, art trails and open studios will not be taking place during 2020.

“Because of this we decided to launch the inaugural Essex Summer of Art Virtual Gallery so we can continue to promote and support the county’s talented artists.”

See: www.explore-essex.com/whats-on/virtual-summer-art