Free exhibition on the Celebrated Mr Belzoni - barber, art collector and circus performer - at The Fitzwilliam Museusm Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 16:44 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 31 July 2019

The Celebrated Mr Belzoni is a free exhibition on the adventurer, Giovanni Battista Belzoni, known as The Great Belzoni - the circus performer.

The Celebrated Mr Belzoni is a free exhibition at the Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge.

It centres on a portrait of the celebrated adventurer, Giovanni Battista Belzoni, known as The Great Belzoni - the circus performer.

Painted in 1824, after Belzoni had died, it was given to the museum last year.

Because Belzoni gave the museum the sarcophogus lid of Ramesses III, his picture will be displayed with other works showing how 19th century artists were captivated by Egypt and Egyptian antiquities.

Part of the exhibition will also focus on the extraordinary person that Belzoni was. Born in Italy in 1773, he worked as a barber in Holland and fled to London to avoid jail.

Then at a height of six feet, seven inches tall, he performed strongman acts in London as a duo with his English wife. He died in 1823.

Free entry. Until November 10. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

