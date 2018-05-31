A night of Rob Delaney, Nish Kuman, Suzi Ruffell and Kiri Pritchard McLean at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Four comics on one night at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Four comics for the price of one are at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Wednesday, December 18.

Headliner is Rob Delaney, co-star and co-writer of Channel 4's multi-award-winning hit comedy Catastrophe.

Joining him is Nish Kumar, host of The Mash Report, Edinburgh Fringe performer since 2012. Also, Live at The Apollo and Mock The Week star Suzi Ruffell and the host is multi award-winning Kiri Pritchard McLean.

Ruffell was nominated for the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year 2011 and she was awarded second place in the Latitude Festival New Act Competition 2011.

Kiri Prichard-McLean took her debut show Hysterical Woman to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2016, this, the 2017 show, Appropriate Adult and the 2018, show Victim Complex, were all critically acclaimed and all transferred to the Soho Theatre.

7.30pm. Tickets, £23 and £28. For ages 16+, under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. 01223 357851 or www.cornex.co.uk