Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Latest Cambridge Footlights sketch show is about the absurdities of life on Planet Earth

PUBLISHED: 16:44 12 June 2019

The Footlights. Picture: ROB EAGER

The Footlights. Picture: ROB EAGER

Archant

Look Alive! the latest show from Cambridge Footlights centres on the absurdities of life on planet earth.

Look Alive! the latest show from Cambridge Footlights runs until June 22.

The International Tour Show, of comedy routines and sketches written and performed by Cambridge students, is at the ADC, the student theatre in Cambridge.

The show will later tour, including this year's Edinburgh Festival.

You may also want to watch:

This year's show centres on the absurdities of life on planet earth. A cast of five from another planet visiting a museum exhibit call The Earth.

The show opens with the curator opening his museum. There is then a rapid journey through human history including favourite pop songs, a speech by an air hostess (now called cabin crew) and a sketch about an over-observational detective.

Show 7.45pm. Matinees June 15 and 22 at 2.30pm. (No show on Sunday, June 16). Tickets for Monday-Thursday, £14/£11, and Friday-Saturday £15/£12 from 01223 300085 or adctheatre.com.

The ADC Theatre is in Park Street, Cambridge, CB5 8AS. Parking in Park Street car park.

Most Read

Starting gun fired on new £1.25million sports facility for Uttlesford

Tina Knight, front, turns the turf to mark the start of building work at Carver Barracks. Picture: MOD

Burst main in Audley Road which released body of water ‘taller than a house’ has been repaired overnight

The water has been escaping from the burst main for nearly five hours, according one nearby resident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms predicted this evening in Essex

The Met Office have issued an amber warning until around midnight in parts of Essex, including Chelmsford. Picture: MET OFFICE

Full steam ahead for miniature railway expansion plans

The Audley End miniature railway is a mile and a half long Picture: PAUL GEATER

Singing superstar returns to village to help reopen historic windmill

Sam Smith on steps of Great Chishill Windmill after cutting the ribbon ceremony. Picture: Neil Heywood

Most Read

Starting gun fired on new £1.25million sports facility for Uttlesford

Tina Knight, front, turns the turf to mark the start of building work at Carver Barracks. Picture: MOD

Burst main in Audley Road which released body of water ‘taller than a house’ has been repaired overnight

The water has been escaping from the burst main for nearly five hours, according one nearby resident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms predicted this evening in Essex

The Met Office have issued an amber warning until around midnight in parts of Essex, including Chelmsford. Picture: MET OFFICE

Full steam ahead for miniature railway expansion plans

The Audley End miniature railway is a mile and a half long Picture: PAUL GEATER

Singing superstar returns to village to help reopen historic windmill

Sam Smith on steps of Great Chishill Windmill after cutting the ribbon ceremony. Picture: Neil Heywood

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Thaxted Festival, over four weekends, opens on Friday, June 21

The Brandenburg Sinfonia are opening the Thaxted Festival

The Very Hungry Caterpillar to be staged at Haverhill Arts Centre on June 26

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Tribute to Flanders and Swann at the Rhodes Arts Complex on June 28

Tim FitzHigham and Duncan Walsh Atkins as Flanders and Swann

The Edgelarks to play Saffron Hall on June 21

Edgelarks Hannah Martin and Philip Henry will be at Saffron Hall

Latest Cambridge Footlights sketch show is about the absurdities of life on Planet Earth

The Footlights. Picture: ROB EAGER
Drive 24