Latest Cambridge Footlights sketch show is about the absurdities of life on Planet Earth

The Footlights. Picture: ROB EAGER Archant

Look Alive! the latest show from Cambridge Footlights centres on the absurdities of life on planet earth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Look Alive! the latest show from Cambridge Footlights runs until June 22.

The International Tour Show, of comedy routines and sketches written and performed by Cambridge students, is at the ADC, the student theatre in Cambridge.

The show will later tour, including this year's Edinburgh Festival.

You may also want to watch:

This year's show centres on the absurdities of life on planet earth. A cast of five from another planet visiting a museum exhibit call The Earth.

The show opens with the curator opening his museum. There is then a rapid journey through human history including favourite pop songs, a speech by an air hostess (now called cabin crew) and a sketch about an over-observational detective.

Show 7.45pm. Matinees June 15 and 22 at 2.30pm. (No show on Sunday, June 16). Tickets for Monday-Thursday, £14/£11, and Friday-Saturday £15/£12 from 01223 300085 or adctheatre.com.

The ADC Theatre is in Park Street, Cambridge, CB5 8AS. Parking in Park Street car park.