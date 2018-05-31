The multi-award winning short film Sylvia to be shown on YouTube

The inescapably moving short film, Sylvia, which has been screened at 40 international film festivals and won 20 awards is now being shown on YouTube.

The film, based on a true story about the history behind a family car which was named Sylvia, made the BAFTA long-list and was in consideration for the Oscars in February this year.

Because it is based on real life, it was also discussed on BBC Breakfast, Sky News, BBC East and ITV Anglia.

We see a mother, played by Jolie Lennon, with her two little daughters in the back of the car and her mother in the passenger seat.

The grandma insists on giving the children sticky sweets to the frustration of the mum who needs to sell the car.

But what is the mysterious letter that she places inside the sunshield to be found by the new owner?

For the next six weeks, the film can be seen by audiences all over the world on YouTube with link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9Pr7O1LwF4

Directed by Richard Prendergast, this film will leave no viewer untouched.