Saffron Screen reopens with coronavirus protection measures in place

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 September 2020

Saffron Screen has reopened, with coronavirus measures in place. Picture: Celia Bartlett

Saffron Screen has reopened, with coronavirus measures in place. Picture: Celia Bartlett

Saffron Screen, a not-for-profit independent community cinema, has reopened and had two of its first three screenings sell out in its new socially distanced format.

There is reduced capacity seating spaces in the auditorium, with empty seats between group bookings, a one way system, and temperature checks for all staff, volunteers and customers.

Everyone has to wear a mask.

Saffron Screen’s business manager, Jenny Hemsley said: “The safety of our customers, staff and volunteers is a priority.

“We want everyone to fall back in love with the big screen experience and we are very grateful to the community for their continued support throughout this crisis.

“We hope Saffron Screen can remain at the heart of the community for many years to come”.

Tickets are available only in advance via online, at Tourist Information Centre or by telephone on 01799 524002.

