Eating Animals - a documentary on factory farming - to be shown at Saffron Screen on Thursday, July 18

PUBLISHED: 14:26 10 July 2019

Eating Animals is showing at Saffron Screen

Archant

A documentary called Eating Animals will be shown at Saffron Screen on Thursday, July 18, followed by a group discussion giving the audience a chance to talk about the issues raised in the film.

A documentary called Eating Animals will be shown at Saffron Screen on Thursday, July 18, followed by a group discussion giving the audience a chance to talk about the issues raised in the film.

The documentary is based on Jonathan Safran Foer's best-selling book and narrated by Natalie Portman. The movie takes a hard look at the environmental, economic and public heath consequences of factory farming.

The film explores what has happened to Britain in the past 40 years as we have moved away from traditional farming communities to massive industrial farming complexes that produce "cheap" meat, eggs, and dairy.

What starts out as a simple question - where does our meat come from? - becomes an exploration of the ultimate stakes of eating animals, the destruction of farming, and an examination of American food standards.

The screening is in conjunction with the movement Saffron Walden Against Climate Change. Founder Louise Yellowless said: "Somehow, over time we have forgotten to think about where the food on our plate comes from.

"Eating Animals reminds us that if we don't take an interest, things can get out of hand. You will leave with a much better idea on how cheap meat reaches your plate, and a much better idea on whether you'll continue to eat it."

8pm. Tickets from Saffronscreen.com or Tourist Information 01799 524002.

