Top tips for streaming from Saffron Screen the community cinema

A Town Like Alice Archant

The programme manager of Saffron Screen, in Saffron Walden Rebecca del Tufo shares her top tips for films to stream.

Knives Out. Picture: CLAIRE FOLGER Knives Out. Picture: CLAIRE FOLGER

Made in Dagenham (15, iplayer)

A fun film, the story of the 1968 Ford factory strike which paved the way for the Equal Pay Act of 1970. With brilliant performances from Sally Hawkins, Geraldine James, Rosamund Pike and Miranda Richardson. An empowering story told in a breezy style.

One Man Two Guvnors starring James Cordern is being shown on YouTube by the National Theatre One Man Two Guvnors starring James Cordern is being shown on YouTube by the National Theatre

Foxcatcher (15, iplayer).

A fascinating film, brilliantly acted by Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo and Channing Tatum. Two brothers deal with their sporting rivalry and familial support as they are sponsored in their sporting dreams by an eccentric billionaire. One of those true stories that is stranger than fiction.

Knives Out (12A).

Rian Johnson’s riotous, star-packed homage to the classic whodunnit. When a wealthy crime novelist is found dead on his estate, famed southern detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig having a ball) suspects foul play. Great fun and one of the best scripts of recent times. The film is available to rent online via various providers and Rian Johnson has released the script on his website rian-johnson.com.

Apollo 11 (U, Netflix).

You could cite this as a home-schooling project. This spectacular documentary, created entirely from archive footage, tells the story of the first moon landing in 1969, stitching together footage of Armstrong, Aldrin and their fellow astronauts, and the huge crowds of spectators.

Diego Maradona (12A, More4).

The latest documentary from Asif Kapadia (Senna, Amy). This is a gripping account of Diego Maradona’s playing career, made up entirely of found footage, cleverly chosen and shaped. We see his boyhood in the shantytown of Villa Fiorito, his calamitous career at Barcelona and his move to Naples, which made him not only a hero and a living saint but also a ‘made guy’ for the Camorra mobsters.

You may also want to watch:

Building Jerusalem (12A, Amazon Prime).

This fascinating documentary charts the dawn of modern rugby with Sir Clive Woodward at the helm, culminating in England’s glorious World Cup Victory in 2003. Combining exciting match action with news and behind the scenes footage, the film tells the dramatic highs and lows through the eyes of those who were there: players, coaches and journalists, including exclusive interviews with Jonny Wilkinson and Martin Johnson.

The Book of Life (U, Netflix).

A stunning and entertaining animated comedy. Manolo is a young man torn between fulfilling the expectations of his family and following his heart. Before choosing which path to follow, he embarks on an incredible adventure that spans three fantastical worlds where he must face his greatest fears.

A Town Like Alice (PG, iplayer).

Starring Virginia McKenna as a woman taken prisoner in Malaya during the Second World War. She is part of a group of women, marched through the country, and she befriends an Australian prisoner of war (played by Peter Finch), who tells her about his home town of Alice Springs. I’m pretty sure I saw this as a child, as well as reading the book, and wept copiously – could be cathartic.

Kiki’s Delivery Service (U, Netflix).

From the wonderful animations of Studio Ghibli, many of which are now on Netflix. A glorious feel-good story about a young witch starting out on her own. She heads out with her broomstick and her adorable black cat Jiji. The English dubbed version features the voices of Kirsten Dunst and Debbie Reynolds.

Les Miserables (12A, Amazon Prime).

Catch it now as it is apparently leaving soon. It’s a flawed version but if you can cheer yourself up by belting out Do You Hear the People Sing that’s enough excuse for me.

One Man Two Guvnors.

The hilarious play starring James Corden, via the National Theatre’s YouTube channel at 7pm on Thursday, April 2. (The link is on the Saffron Screen website).

The first of a series of productions that the National Theatre is streaming on Thursday nights.