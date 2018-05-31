REVIEW: Sonic the Hedgehog is a whole lot of fun reprising Jim Carrey’s 90s peak persona

Sonic the Hedgehog is a charming and appropriately wacky comedy, with a kind and heartwarming centre.

Based on the popular 1990s Sega video game, this live action adaptation follows the speedy blue hedgehog’s exploits as he arrives on earth in search of a home.

The release of the film was delayed for three months after negative fan reaction to the first trailer and Sonic’s strangely human CGI appearance.

Paramount studios sanctioned a character redesign, prompting debut director Jeff Fowler to tweet: “We are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be, Thank you for the support and the criticism.”

With this troubled production in mind, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume the worst. Sonic the Hedgehog has every right to be an unmitigated disaster. However pleasingly this isn’t the case, and the film is actually a whole lot of fun.

Staring Jim Carrey and James Marsden, the story follows Sonic, a blue alien Hedgehog, voiced by Ben Schwartz, who arrives on earth looking for sanctuary after the destruction of his home world.

After befriending Tom the local sheriff, Sonic has to rely on the help of his new pal to evade capture by government agents and the evil genius Doctor Robotnik (Carrey).

The tone is appropriately zany, with slapstick humour aplenty. While Schwartz’s voiceover stays the right side of the line, giving Sonic an excitable charm without ever becoming too annoying.

Marsden is perfectly cast as Sheriff Tom Wachowski, who dreams of joining the San Francisco Police Department. His likeable everyman charisma lends a warmth to the film and he generates an endearing partnership with Sonic.

The star of the show, however, is undoubtedly Carrey. Channeling his peak 90s persona, his performance as Robotnik is entertainingly unhinged and charged with the sort of madcap energy that will delight fans of his earlier work.

Admittedly, the plot is on the thin side, but there is more than enough here to justify the price of the home video stream.

For kids stuck at home on an extended break from school, Sonic the hedgehog will be the perfect distraction. A charming and appropriately wacky comedy, with a kind and heartwarming centre.