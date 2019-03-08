Kind Hearts and Coronets at Saffron Screen on August 26

Kind Hearts and Coronets is showing at Saffron Screen Archant

One of the best films ever made, Kind Hearts and Coronets, is showing on the big screen at Saffron Screen on Monday, August 26.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the best films ever made, Kind Hearts and Coronets is showing on the big screen, at Saffron Screen on Monday, August 26.

This is the 70th anniversary of the 1949 film, starring Alec Guinness who plays nine parts - all members of the same aristocratic family.

You may also want to watch:

As the son of a woman who was disowned and disinherited after she married out of her social class, once his mother dies he vows to take revenge - and gain the dukedom by killing the eight members of his mother's family who stand in his way.

The plot is loosely based on the novel Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal (1907) by Roy Horniman.

Michael Balcon, the head of Ealing Studios and the producer of Kind Hearts and Coronets, at first was unconvinced saying: "I am not going to make a film about eight murders."

8pm. Tickets from Saffronscreen.com or Tourist Information 01799 524002.