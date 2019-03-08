Advanced search

Photograph is showing at Saffron Screen on Monday, September 23

PUBLISHED: 14:45 18 September 2019

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Two strangers' lives are changed forever by one photograph in this charming romantic tale from director Ritesh Batra (The Lunchbox), beautifully shot on the streets of Mumbai.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of contemporary Mumbai. A struggling street photographer, pressured to marry by his grandmother, convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée. Rafi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) a street photographer, makes a living by taking snapshots of tourists at the Gateway of India. His grandmother (Farrukh Jaffar) back in his native Uttar Pradesh village pesters him to get married.

On a whim, Rafi sends her a picture of a young, beautiful stranger that he has clicked, gives her an imaginary name, Noorie, and passes her off as his fiancee.

When an understandably excited granny decides to pay Rafi a visit, the man has to track down the girl in the Photograph, Reviewed as beautifully shot, sweet-natured and featuring sensitive performances from a brilliant cast.

Showing at Saffron Screen on Monday, September 23. Tickets, saffronscreen.com or Saffron Walden Tourist Office 01799 524002.

