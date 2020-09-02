Advanced search

Saffron Screen reopens on Saturday September 5

PUBLISHED: 16:53 02 September 2020

Independent cinema Saffron Screen reopens on Saturday (Sept 5).

There will be a significantly reduced capacity in the auditorium, with empty seats between booking groups, a one-way system to enable social distancing and thorough and regular cleaning between screenings.

Customers, staff and volunteers will be temperature checked. The front of house team will be wearing PPE.

The cinema is requesting that customers wear a mask throughout the film.

The film line-up is the multi-award winning Parasite, new release WWII drama Summerland starring Gemma Arterton, the heartwarming Military Wives with Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan and the irresistible Portrait of a Lady on Fire from French director Céline Sciamma.

Families are also well catered for with the high-energy Trolls World Tour and the most recent Disney Pixar film, Onward.

The cinema will continue to programme films on a fortnightly basis.

Tickets are only available in advance, either online at www.saffronscreen.com, at the Tourist

Information Centre or by phone on 01799 524002 (Monday-Saturday, 9.30am – 5pm).

