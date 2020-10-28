Films at Saffron Screen

Films at Saffron Screen: Over the Moon (Certificate U). Picture: NETFLIX Netflix

This is what’s coming up at Saffron Screen.

Over the Moon (certificate U) is an animated musical about a girl who builds a rocket ship to get to the moon, and meets fantastic creatures. It’s screened today (Thursday, October 29, 2.30pm).

Coco (PG) is a funny animation which revels in Mexico’s Day of the Dead (Saturday, October 31, 2.30pm).

Exhibition on Screen: Frida Kahlo (12A) is on Sunday, November 1 at 2.30pm. The documentary looks at the art and the life of the woman from Mexico City whose trademark was bright colours and big brows.

The comedy drama about finding love later in life called 23 Walks (12A) is on Sunday, November 1 at 7.30pm.

And the 1998 classic Cinema Paradiso (PG) is on Monday, November 2 at 7.30pm. Guiseppe tornatore’s homage to cinema tells the story of film director Salvatore returning home and memories of the past.

For details of films offering Audio Descriptions, please contact the cinema directly.

Online booking via www.saffronscreen.com or call 01799 500238.

Advance tickets from Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre, Tel: 01799 524002.

