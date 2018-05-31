If you have missed Sorry We Missed You - it's showing at Saffron Screen

Ken Loach's blistering indictment of the gig economy is showing at Saffron Screen on December 6, 7, and 8.

Sorry We Missed You (certificate 15) Ken Loach's blistering indictment of the gig economy is showing at Saffron Screen on December 6, 7, and 8.

Loach and the team behind I, Daniel Blake are back with another, some say even more heart-wrenching, devastatingly powerful portrait of contemporary Britain.

Self-employed delivery driver Ricky (Kris Hitchen) and his wife Abby (Debbie Honeywood), a care worker on a zero-hours contract, struggle with relentless schedules and rising debts, pushing their family life to breaking point.

The couple live in Newcastle, with their children, graffiti-mad Seb (Rhys Stone) and bright-as-a-button Liza-Jane (Katie Proctor).

Ricky, in debt, thinks working as a self-employed parcel-delivery-man will turn his fortunes around, working "with" a firm called PDF (Parcel Delivery Fast) he'll become the owner of a "franchise".

Driving his own white van and armed with a gadget that tracks everything he does, Ricky hits the streets.

Showing at 8pm. Tickets, saffronscreen.com or Saffron Walden Tourist Information in the Market Square, 01799 524002.